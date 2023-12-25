Ahmed bin Mohammed visits Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security’s 6-star customer happiness centres in Dubai

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, today visited the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security’s Customer Happiness Centres in Al Barsha and Al Rashidiya, both of which received a 6-star rating in the 2023 evaluation under the Government Global Star Rating System for Services in the UAE.



During the visit, His Highness emphasised that the visionary leadership of the UAE is committed to promoting and developing world-class government services aligned with the nation's aspiration to achieve world-leading living standards and fostering customer happiness, with a particular focus on providing seamless and hassle-free services through digital and smart solutions.



Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed was welcomed by His Excellency Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director General of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security; His Excellency Eng. Mohamed bin Taliah, Chief of Government Services of the UAE Government; His Excellency Major General Suhail Jumaa Al Khaili, Director General of Identity and Passports at the UAE Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security; and H.E. Major General Khalifa Matar Al-Humairi, Acting Director General of Support Services at the Authority.



His Highness also unveiled plaques displaying the 6-star rating of the two customer happiness centres and was appraised about the services offered and the developments plans of the two centres. His Highness commended teams at both centres for the dedicated efforts that underpinned their service excellence in accordance with the highest global standards.



His Highness also praised the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security for continuously enhancing their services in line with the directives of the leadership to measure up to the people’s aspirations, thus further raising the UAE’s standing on various international indices.



His Excellency Major General Al Khaili thanked His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed for his visit, which he said reflected the leadership’s appreciation for hardworking and dedicated teams striving to achieve community happiness.



His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, had in November announced the 2023 evaluation results of the Government Global Star Rating System for Services in the UAE. The evaluation, making for the fifth evaluation cycle of service centres and the second evaluation cycle of contact centres and digital channels, covered 124 government service channels offered through service centres, websites, smart applications, and contact centres of 25 federal ministries and entities.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.