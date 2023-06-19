Ahmed bin Mohammed visits Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, today visited the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU).

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed said that the UAE leadership prioritises the development of scientific research as a key pillar in advancing the emirate's healthcare sector. The leadership is also strongly committed to improving scientific education and nurturing skilled medical professionals, factors that are critical to strengthening Dubai's position as a leading healthcare destination, he noted.

Sheikh Ahmed stressed the importance of supporting scientific research, which plays a key role in enhancing knowledge and discovering new and effective ways to diagnose, treat and prevent diseases.

His Highness also underlined the need to expand the scope of academic curricula to ensure that students in the medical sciences are equipped to handle modern technologies and effectively utilise them in delivering exceptional diagnostic and treatment services. Of particular significance are advancements in artificial intelligence techniques, big data analysis and medical robotics, which have revolutionised the healthcare field, he said.

During his visit, His Highness was welcomed by Dr. Amer Ahmad Sharif, CEO of Dubai Academic Health Corporation and President of MBRU; Professor Alawi Alsheikh-Ali, Chief Academic Officer of Dubai Academic Health Corporation and Provost of MBRU.

His Highness received a comprehensive overview of MBRU's plans, programmes and notable accomplishments in medical education and scientific research. Additionally, Dr. Amer provided a detailed briefing on the plans, objectives and operations of Dubai Academic Health Corporation, along with an overview of the hospitals affiliated with the Corporation, in the presence of the CEOs of these hospitals.

His Highness visited the University’s various facilities, including the Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor Medical Simulation Center, which is a fully accredited medical education and training facility, committed to improving patient safety through the delivery of simulation-based courses by creating a pathway from pre-admission to discharge.

His Highness then toured the Al Maktoum Medical Library, during which he was briefed about its vital role in supporting MBRU students, faculty and the wider medical community, by providing access to high-quality and authoritative information resources. The Library includes more than 11,000 e-scientific journals, over 3,300 core medical texts, over 11,000 e-books, in addition to more than 30 databases and e-resources.

Sheikh Ahmed also stopped by MBRU's Design Lab, which is an evolving space where students are empowered to move around and create their own content for learning.

As part of his visit, His Highness was also briefed on the organ transplant programme in Dubai, and the ‘Bassmat Rashid Bin Saeed’ at Al Jalila Foundation, which is a unique campaign that uses cutting-edge technology to recognise the community of donors who support medical research programmes, including individuals, companies and charitable institutions. Sheikh Ahmed also reviewed operations of the MBRU-Biomedical Research Center, which is a joint project between MBRU and Al Jalila Foundation to develop Biomedical Research in Dubai.

Established in 2016, MBRU offers ten accredited undergraduate and postgraduate degrees through its three colleges: Hamdan Bin Mohammed College of Dental Medicine, the College of Medicine, and the College of Nursing and Midwifery. The University offers 33 medical education programmes, including residency, fellowship and internship under its Deanship of Postgraduate Medical Education.

