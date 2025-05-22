Ahmed bin Saeed Attends Graduation of 300 Students from Rochester Institute of Technology-Dubai

The graduating cohort specialized in 8 undergraduate and 7 postgraduate programs across future-focused disciplines

The ceremony represents a milestone in the university’s ongoing journey, having graduated over 2,100 students since its establishment in 2010

RIT Dubai to launch new Master's and Bachelor's programs in various fields

Ahmed bin Saeed: “RIT Dubai has become a successful model for fostering effective partnerships between academic institutions and specialized economic zones

Abdulrahman Al Saleh: “RIT Dubai stands as an academic pillar supporting Dubai’s long-term economic and social aspirations.”

Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni: “Our partnership with RIT Dubai represents a cornerstone of DIEZ’s strategy to cultivate a leading economic and knowledge-driven ecosystem in the UAE and the wider region.”

Dr. Yousef Al-Assaf: “We ensure that every RIT Dubai graduate serves as an ambassador of excellence, knowledge, and a sustainable future.”

Under the patronage and in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), the Rochester Institute of Technology, Dubai (RIT Dubai), located in Dubai Silicon Oasis, the special economic zone for knowledge and innovation and member of DIEZ, celebrated its 14th graduation ceremony, awarding degrees to more than 300 students across 15 bachelor’s and master’s programs.

Generations Shaping the Future

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), said: “This day marks a pivotal moment in the journey of a promising generation, confidently paving its path toward the future, equipped with the knowledge, scientific understanding, and advanced skills required to keep pace with rapid global developments. Investing in human capital is a cornerstone in achieving the goals of the UAE Centennial 2071 and strengthening Dubai’s position among the world’s leading cities for living, working, and innovation”.

“We are proud of the level of excellence demonstrated by the RIT Dubai university, which has become a successful model for fostering effective partnerships between academic institutions and specialized economic zones. Such partnerships play a key role in developing a forward-looking educational environment that supports Dubai and the UAE’s future economic vision,” His Highness added.

Advancing High-Quality Education and Innovation in Knowledge

For his part, His Excellency Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of RIT Dubai, stated: “We are committed to providing a world-class educational environment that reinforces Dubai’s position as a leading regional hub for higher education. This is achieved through academic programs that are closely aligned with the evolving needs of the job market and the broader goals of sustainable economic and social development”.

“Today, RIT Dubai has become a comprehensive ecosystem for talent development, capacity building, and innovation. It stands as an academic pillar supporting Dubai’s long-term economic and social aspirations, in line with the vision of our wise leadership to establish a diversified, knowledge-based economy built on data and advanced technologies,” His Excellency added.

Fostering an Education-Based Economy

His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Executive Chairman of DIEZ, said: “Our partnership with RIT Dubai represents a cornerstone of DIEZ’s strategy to foster a leading economic and knowledge-driven ecosystem in the UAE and the wider region. This collaboration plays a vital role in creating meaningful opportunities and empowering a new generation of future-ready leaders and innovators”.

“We consider RIT Dubai a key component of long-term economic infrastructure, serving as a launchpad for entrepreneurial ideas and a driver of research and development culture. Its mission aligns closely with Dubai’s strategic priorities at both the local and national levels, particularly in the areas of digital transformation, smart energy, and sustainable urban development,” His Excellency continued.

Dr. Yousef Al-Assaf, President of RIT Dubai, said: “RIT Dubai continues its steady growth as a center of educational excellence that fosters creativity and strengthens applied research partnerships across various sectors. These efforts enable us to remain an integral part of Dubai’s academic and economic landscape”.

“We are planning to launch new academic programs in areas such as artificial intelligence, integrative design, health informatics, health management, advertising, and public relations, in response to evolving market demands. This underscores our continued commitment to academic innovation, as we strive to ensure that every RIT Dubai graduate serves as an ambassador of excellence, knowledge, and a sustainable future,” he further stated.

Sustained Academic Growth and Excellence

This year’s graduating class completed 15 academic programs, comprising eight undergraduate and seven postgraduate degrees. The undergraduate programs included electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, industrial engineering, marketing, global business administration, finance, cybersecurity, computing and information technology. At the postgraduate level, students graduated in data analysis, smart cities, future foresight and planning, mechanical engineering, engineering management, electrical engineering, and cybersecurity.

This ceremony marks the culmination of a successful academic journey. Since its establishment in 2010, RIT Dubai has graduated more than 2,100 students across its bachelor’s, master’s, and diploma programs.

Future Plans

During the current academic year, RIT Dubai launched a new bachelor’s program in modern media design, one of its latest specialized offerings aimed at equipping students with skills in interactive and platform design.

In support of these developments, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum has recently approved the second phase of the RIT Dubai campus expansion project. The AED 313 million initiative spans a construction area of over 85,000 square meters and will bring the total built-up area of the campus to more than 124,000 square meters, which is an increase of 217% over its current footprint.

This expansion is expected to increase the university’s capacity to approximately 4,500 students, representing a 115% increase. It will include nine new academic and administrative buildings, and advanced learning facilities, further enhancing the Institute’s standing as a global hub for innovation and scientific research.

The Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) will implement the expansion project in two phases. The first phase is scheduled for completion by the first quarter of 2027, while the second phase is expected to conclude by the third quarter of 2028. Upon completion, the total investment in RIT Dubai’s campus infrastructure since its inception will exceed AED 520 million.

Advanced Academic Destination

RIT Dubai is a proud branch of the prestigious Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) in New York, carrying with it a distinguished legacy of nearly 200 years of academic excellence. Since its establishment in Dubai, RIT Dubai has solidified its position as a leading educational hub, offering specialized programs in engineering, IT, business administration, psychology, and soon, digital media design.

RIT Dubai provides American-accredited degrees recognized by the UAE Ministry of Higher Education, with students also having the exceptional opportunity to study at RIT's main campus in New York or any of its international branches, further enriching their academic experience and expanding their global opportunities

Driving Employment Opportunities

With state-of-the-art laboratories dedicated to pioneering research in AI, cybersecurity, robotics, and smart energy, RIT Dubai continues to strengthen its role as a hub for innovation and advanced technology. The Institute is committed to delivering forward-thinking educational programs that align with Dubai’s vision of becoming a global leader in knowledge and the digital economy, ensuring that students are well-prepared to meet the evolving demands of tomorrow’s workforce.

