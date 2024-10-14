Ahmed bin Saeed launches first phase of ‘Dubai Sky Map’

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, has launched the first phase of the unified Dubai Sky Map, a crucial tool to enhance the mechanism for supervising the activities of the civil aviation sector in the emirate’s airspace. The platform consolidates all maps related to DCAA services into a single system, including tracking air transport vehicles, cranes, and other services.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed made the announcement during DCAA’s participation in GITEX Global 2024, taking place from 14th to 18th October at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The platform represents a pioneering step aligned with DCAA’s vision to foster innovation and future readiness.

The Dubai Sky Map is a vital tool and interactive map for managing the emirate’s airspace, providing all services related to the DCAA in a single unified platform. This includes tracking all air transport movements, cranes, and other services through a live broadcast of its data. This platform also contributes to enhancing the safety and efficiency of air operations in Dubai, reflecting the DCAA’s commitment to continuously developing innovative solutions to raise performance levels and enhance airspace management.

In addition to this ambitious initiative, DCAA will highlight a range of advanced systems and projects at the event, under the Dubai Digital platform, focusing on improving work quality and raising leadership standards in aviation management, thus ensuring the safety of air transport in Dubai.

In this context, Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi, Director-General of DCAA, stated, “The launch of the first phase of the Dubai Sky Map underscores a commitment to promoting innovation in the aviation sector and marks a significant step towards a safer and more sustainable future for the industry. We recognise that safety and security are the foundations of all our operations, and we continuously strive to develop solutions that align with global trends and best practices.”

He added, “Through our participation in this event, we aim to showcase various smart initiatives and modern services to visitors and businesses while strengthening collaboration with government and private entities. This contributes to supporting sustainable development and improving the quality of life in Dubai.”

Saeed Belhoul, Acting Director of DCAA’s Information Technology Department, said, “The Dubai Sky Map platform is a key innovation aligned with our vision to drive progress and meet future needs. It consolidates all service-related maps into a single, interactive platform, including real-time monitoring of air transport, cranes, and other activities. This tool is essential for improving airspace safety and operational efficiency, showing our dedication to advancing solutions that enhance performance and optimise airspace management.”

During the event, DCAA will showcase the benefits of its projects and technologies, along with the latest advancements in digital services and transformation within the organisation. These digital initiatives are in line with Dubai’s government vision to digitise all aspects of life in the emirate, fostering an innovative digital work environment that supports Dubai's development as a global aviation hub.

