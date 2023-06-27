Ajman civil defense teams put out a fire in a residential tower

The Civil Defence teams reached the site of the blaze in record time.

The Ajman Police said the civil defence teams were able to control and extinguish the fire in Ajman One Tower complex.



Major General Jassim Mohammed Al Marzouqi, Commander-in-Chief of Civil Defence, and Brigadier General Abdullah Saif Al Matroushi, Director General of Police Operations at Ajman Police oversaw the operation at the site.

Brigadier General Abdullah Saif Al Matrooshi explained that the Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

The teams evacuated the tower and rescued several residents.

The civil defence teams prevented the fire from spreading to other towers and nearby areas.

It is not clear if any was injured in the fire.

The authorities said affected residents were temporarily put up on hotels in Ajman and Sharjah.

