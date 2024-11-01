Ajman Police Announce 50% Reduction on Traffic Fines

Following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, the General Command of Ajman Police has announced a 50% reduction on traffic fines from November 4, 2024, to December 15, 2024.

His Excellency Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, stated that the reduction applies to all traffic violations committed in the Emirate of Ajman before October 31, 2024. Additionally, vehicle impoundments and recorded traffic points will be waived, except for serious violations. This initiative aligns with the Ministry of Interior’s strategy to enhance road safety and reflects Ajman Police’s commitment to ease financial burdens on residents and citizens, fostering happiness among all stakeholders.

His Excellency further clarified that certain major violations are excluded from the discount. These include driving light or heavy vehicles in a manner that endangers the driver’s or others’ lives, truck drivers overtaking in prohibited areas, exceeding the speed limit by more than 80 km/h, unauthorized vehicle modifications, and running a red light (with impoundment waivers limited to light vehicles and motorbikes only).

He urged all vehicle owners to take advantage of this opportunity to clear accumulated fines and abide by traffic regulations to ensure road safety. The decision aims to consider the social and economic circumstances of individuals, support continuous development, and facilitate services without disruption. His Excellency extended his wishes for safety to all.

