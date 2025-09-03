Ajman Ruler Meets With UAE Ambassador to Japan to Discuss Relations

H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, received today at the Ruler’s Court Shihab Al Faheem, Ambassador of the UAE to Japan and Commissioner General of the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, Japan.

H.H. welcomed the Ambassador, wishing him success in his efforts to strengthen bilateral relations between the UAE and Japan in a way that serves the shared interests of both friendly nations.

The meeting reviewed aspects of the growing UAE–Japan relations across political, economic, and cultural fields, as well as ways to expand future cooperation to achieve sustainable development and reinforce strategic partnerships.

H.H. praised the UAE’s distinguished participation in Expo 2025 Osaka, commending the efforts of the Ambassador, along with the working teams, volunteers, and pavilion supervisors, who play a vital role in promoting cultural exchange and showcasing the UAE’s rich heritage and authentic values.

For his part, Faheem expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Ruler of Ajman for the warm reception, affirming his commitment to continuing efforts to strengthen cooperation between the UAE and Japan and to presenting an honourable image of the UAE in international forums.

Several Sheikhs and local officials attended the meeting.