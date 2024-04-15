Ajman's private schools to move to remote learning on Tuesday, Wednesday

The local Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team in the emirate of Ajman, in coordination with the relevant authorities, has decided to switch to distance learning in private schools in the emirate on Tuesday and Wednesday, April 16 and 17, due to the expected weather conditions.

The team explained that the decision comes as part of its keenness to ensure the safety of students and administrative and teaching bodies, pointing out that a state of alert and readiness has been raised to deal with the unstable weather conditions, while continuing to monitor developments and take the necessary procedures to ensure availability of vital services.

The team urged extreme caution while driving during rain and changing weather conditions. They advised staying away from areas where valleys flood and rainwater accumulates. This includes avoiding valleys, mountains, and the sea during these times to prevent potential dangers.

