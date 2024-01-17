AL Furjan Fund sponsors tourist excursions for retired citizens who are members of Thukher Club

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of Dubai’s Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs, Al Furjan Fund will sponsor a series of tourist excursions for retired citizens who are members of Thukher Club in Dubai.



The initiative will provide club members with the opportunity to explore diverse destinations worldwide. The first trip included a week-long visit to Sri Lanka, featuring a range of daily activities and programmes.



Thukher Club offers a diverse array of activities, events and daily programmes tailored to address the cultural, social, recreational and health needs of senior citizens.



Overseen by Dubai's Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs, the initiative to sponsor tourist excursions is designed to promote the integration of retired citizens and support them in optimising their leisure time. The goal is to cultivate a positive and optimal mental and physical state, enabling them to actively participate in community service and contribute to development efforts.

The initiative also serves to express gratitude to retired citizens for their contributions, foster friendships among them and promote their overall well-being.



The sponsorship of the excursions for retired citizens aligns with objectives of Al Furjan Fund, which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, following the directives of HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed. The Fund seeks to finance social projects in local neighbourhoods in order to enhance the quality of life citizens.



The initiative also realises the goals outlined in the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which seeks to develop an enhanced social system for the protection, care and empowerment of all segments of society, including retirees.

