Al Jalila Foundation Honors Donor Partners for Advancing Healthcare Excellence

- Ahmed bin Saeed: “We extend our deepest gratitude to our dedicated supporters whose contributions have significantly advanced Al Jalila Foundation's initiatives and healthcare programs.”

- Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg: "The success of Al Jalila Foundation reflects the unwavering commitment of our nation's philanthropists to their humanitarian mission."

Under the patronage and in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Health Board of Directors, Al Jalila Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Dubai Health, hosted a special ceremony to honor its donor partners for their outstanding contributions to supporting the healthcare sector in Dubai and the UAE.

Held at Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, the ceremony was attended by Her Excellency Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg, Chairman of Al Jalila Foundation, Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health, Dr. Amer Al Zarooni, CEO of the Al Jalila Foundation and over 70 philanthropic donors who have played a vital role in advancing charitable initiatives in the healthcare sector.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum expressed profound appreciation for the donors' generosity, emphasizing that their support exemplifies the UAE's enduring commitment to humanitarian values and philanthropic excellence.

His Highness said: "We extend our deepest gratitude to our dedicated supporters whose contributions have significantly advanced Al Jalila Foundation's initiatives and healthcare programs.

“This remarkable display of generosity aligns perfectly with the values of the UAE Year of the Community and illustrates the spirit of solidarity and cohesion that has always defined our society. Through these collaborative efforts, we continue to build a healthcare ecosystem that prioritizes compassion, innovation and accessibility for all."

The attendees expressed their deepest gratitude and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum for his generous support of Al Jalila Foundation, since its inception in 2013, which has helped in shaping the Foundation into a leading force in advancing healthcare and transforming lives across the UAE.

Strategic Partnership

Her Excellency Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg affirmed that Al Jalila Foundation's success in delivering on its mission is a testament to the humanitarian commitment of the UAE's philanthropic leaders.

She said: "Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Al Jalila Foundation has become a model for sustainable giving.

"Over the past decade, the foundation has achieved significant milestones, and today we continue our journey with a forward-looking vision to shape the future of healthcare through philanthropy."

Dr. Amer Al Zarooni praised the impactful role of donors in realizing the Foundation's vision, emphasizing that "every dirham donated has brought new hope to its recipients."

He added: "2024 was a remarkable year for healthcare philanthropy. Al Jalila Foundation raised AED 177.65 million - an increase of 30% compared to the previous year. These funds enabled us to provide essential medical support to 4,728 patients across the UAE, a 15% rise from 2023.

"The Foundation remains committed to achieving lasting health impact by advancing medical research, expanding charitable programs and supporting medical education."

Programs and Initiatives

Al Jalila Foundation has developed a comprehensive range of programs and initiatives that integrate healthcare, scientific research and community support, including:

- A'awen: covering life-saving heart treatments

- The Child Fund: offering care for children with critical health challenges

- Wellness on Wheels: delivering onsite screening and diagnostics

- Ta'alouf: empowering children of determination and their families

- Majlis Al Amal: providing emotional support for female cancer patients

- Scholarship Program: training future national medical professionals

- Seed Grant Program: advancing early-stage scientific research

- Waqf (Endowment): funding long-term medical initiatives

Advancing Research

In line with its commitment to medical research, Al Jalila Foundation awarded 13 medical scholarships and funded 12 research projects in 2024, with a total investment of AED 1.83 million in biomedical research.

Additionally, the Foundation supported 12 collaborative research projects between UAE institutions and the US National Institutes of Health (NIH), investing AED 1.07 million in areas such as allergy and infectious diseases – reinforcing its dedication to healthcare innovation and excellence.

The ceremony concluded with inspiring stories from beneficiaries of the Foundation's research initiatives and programs, including Ta'alouf, A'awen, The Child Fund and Hope Fund.

