Al Qusais Police Station Honours Citizen for Integrity in Handing Over Found Money

Brigadier Sultan Abdullah Al Owais, the director of Al Qusais Police Station, honoured citizen Ali Jamal Al Balushi for his honesty and proper conduct in handing over a sum of money he found within the station's jurisdiction, ensuring it was delivered to the police station.

Colonel Jamal Ibrahim Ali, deputy director of the station; Lieutenant Colonel Nasser Abdulaziz Al Khaja, head of administrative affairs; Captain Khalfan Ali Al Balushi from the Customer Happiness Department; and First Lieutenant Hamid Mohammed Al Naemi from the administrative affairs department attended the ceremony.

Al Owais presented Mr Ali Al Balushi with a certificate of appreciation for his honesty and integrity, highlighting that this honour reflects the active role of a community partnership between Dubai Police and the public.

He praised the virtues of cooperation and teamwork to maintain security and peace in the country, commending the significant role played by community members in enhancing the nation's reputation through their effective collaboration with the police.

