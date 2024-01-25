Al Tayer and Al Marri recognise winning companies and drivers in Deliver Sector Excellence Award

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Commissioner-General for Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Well-Being Pillar, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, and His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, honoured the companies and drivers who emerged as winners of the Delivery Sector Excellence Award, the first of its kind in the region. This ground-breaking award is dedicated to acknowledging delivery drivers to elevate road safety standards in Dubai, motivate delivery companies and motorbike drivers to follow traffic regulations, and enhance services offered by companies to customers.



In the Delivery Companies category, Aramex clinched the top spot, followed by Farman Delivery Services LLC securing second place , and Express Vulcan Delivery taking the third. In the Best Delivery Service Companies Operating via Smart Platforms and Applications category, Noon Food claimed first place, Motoboy Delivery Services came second, and NowNow rounded out the top three. Additionally, the ceremony recognised the Top 100 Professional Drivers, representing 29 different delivery companies.



His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer stressed the commitment of RTA to traffic safety and realising Dubai's Traffic Safety Strategy with its Zero Fatalities vision, positioning Dubai as a global leader in traffic safety. This commitment prompted RTA to effectively regulate delivery services to enhance the safety of motorbike drivers and road users while catering to the interests of all stakeholders involved.



“Covid-19 pandemic has significantly raised the demand for delivery services to fulfil the public's need for goods and products. In response, RTA was keen on regulating and streamlining the business of this sector to ensure the delivery of excellent services to the public. As such, the award played a key role in fostering a competitive environment among delivery companies, elevating the standards of quality, customer service, and traffic safety, while also encouraging delivery drivers to adhere to driving and traffic regulations and customer service standards,” noted Al Tayer.



His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri lauded the strategic partnership between the Dubai Police General Headquarters and the Roads and Transport Authority. “This partnership, he noted, fostered the well-being of Dubai and the integration between the two entities in supporting the government's strategic goals to promote a sense of security among the public and enhance traffic safety across the emirate.”



“The award enhanced the competitive environment among delivery companies and encouraged delivery motorbike drivers to observe safe driving and minimise behavioural violations. This initiative contributes to realising the objectives of Dubai’s Traffic Safety Strategy and reducing the rate of fatalities per 100,000 population in the emirate,” commented Al Marri.



Categories and Selection Criteria

The Excellence Award for Delivery Services consists of two categories, the first is aiming to honour the Top 3 companies in Delivery Services as well as the Top 3 companies in Delivery Services via smart platforms and applications. The second category is for drivers and is designed to honour the Top 100 professional drivers.



Rigorous criteria have been set to select the best delivery companies highlighted by the adherence to safety, quality, health and environment standards and other stipulations set by RTA including adopting the best international practices, applying modern technologies, ensuring continuous training and qualification, and contributing to customer satisfaction. The criteria for the best driver include the driver’s file being free of complaints, violations, and incidents in addition to an assessment of the employee performance and keenness to enhance the quality of the delivery service and support the growth within an environment that cares for safety and security.



RTA has published a comprehensive guide for the activity of delivery services. It details the specifications and requirements that must be adhered to by both the motorcycle and the driver along with the requirements for registering and licensing motorbikes and drivers, including comprehensive insurance for motorcycles. In cooperation with driver licensing institutes, RTA trained about 30,000 motorbike drivers to familiarise them with the conditions and obligations that must be followed while driving motorcycles, with an emphasis on speed limits and avoiding driving on fast lanes.



RTA’s Delivery Service Activity Guide also includes the stipulations for licensing the entity, delivery mechanism, driver training and licensing, specifications of delivery boxes and driver uniforms, and requirements for contracting with delivery companies in line with the top international standards and specifications. Compliance with these requirements aims to ensure the highest safety and quality levels, reduce traffic accidents and improve the level of services provided by the delivery sector. Adhering to these criteria contributes to achieving the public interest and realising the vision of Zero Fatalities set in the traffic safety strategy.







