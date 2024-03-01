Al Tayer attends finale of 5th UITP MENA Transport Congress & Exhibition 2024

Transport Summits’ hosting flag passed over to Hamburg 2025 and Dubai 2026

• The congress registered 1500 participants from 58 countries and featured 40 exhibitors, also from 58 countries



•Mezghani:

The three days of the congress were rich in learning, interaction, and networking

• Investing in sustainable transport enhances city competitiveness

• Urban planning is set to have a key role in shaping cities and improving public transit systems

• Public transport means enhance sustainability and livability of cities



His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) attended the closing ceremony of the 5th UITP MENA Transport Congress & Exhibition. The event, which took place at the Dubai World Trade Center, was organized by RTA in partnership with the International Association of Public Transport (UITP) under the theme "Sustainable Mobility and Well-being." Distinguished attendees included His Excellency Mohamed Mezghani, Secretary-General of UITP, along with a host of dignitaries from various national and international entities.



Al Tayer and the attendees watched a video spotlighting the congress including various sessions, workshops, site visits, interactions among participants, and a showcase of the latest technologies in transportation and mobility at the accompanying exhibition.



3 Eventful Days

The Secretary-General of the UITP, His Excellency Mohamed Mezghani, announced that the UITP MENA Congress & Exhibition, achieved significant successes in terms of diverse activities and registration numbers. “The congress attracted more than 1500 attendees from 58 countries, and 40 exhibitors from the same number of countries. 80 speakers representing 23 different nations delivered speeches,” he explained.



“Over three days, , the congress covered several important themes. Among these were the significant role that public transportation plays in improving the livability and sustainability of cities, as well as its impact on the city's reputation. Additionally, the discussions highlighted that investing in sustainable mobility is key to increasing a city's competitive edge and underscored the urgent need for options that offer sustainable investments. Air pollution and climate change are among the most critical challenges facing our era, necessitating a collective effort from all partners to reduce their impact,” said Mezghani.



“A pivotal point discussed at the congress was the need for seamless integration between public transit and first and last-mile solutions, such as biking and walking, to reduce dependence on private vehicles. The Congress also spotlighted the rising need for investment in transport infrastructure and the use of cutting-edge technology and artificial intelligence to enhance public transport's efficiency and accessibility,” he added.



Mezghani extended his appreciation to His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, alongside the team of the congress organising committee and the sponsors, acknowledging their immense contribution to the congress's success. He also conveyed his thanks to the exhibitors for showcasing innovative transport and mobility solutions, and to the speakers whose insights greatly enhanced the congress dialogue throughout its three-day duration.



"I look forward to meeting you next time at the upcoming congress, scheduled to take place in Salalah on July 15 and 16, followed by the Transport Summit in Hamburg, and then return to Dubai for the Transport Summit in 2026," added Mezghani.



Anjes Tjarks, Senator, Ministry of Transport and Mobility of the Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg, Germany, spoke about the city's strategic approach to roads and transportation, and the existence of a comprehensive public transport network. He outlined plans for the expansion of the metro lines, stations, and public transport routes. He also touched on efforts to foster sustainable transportation solutions that promise a greener and technologically advanced future.



Flag Handover

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer and His Excellency Anjes Tjarks received the flag from His Excellency Mohamed Mezghani, Secretary-General of the UITP, signalling the hosting of the forthcoming UITP Global Transport Summit in Hamburg in 2025 and in Dubai in 2026.



Honouring Sponsors

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, extended his gratitude to the sponsors of the congress, which included notable organisations such as Etisalat, United Motors & Heavy Equipment Co., Hyundai, Juma Al Majid Group, the Dubai Transport Security Department, Abu Dhabi Integrated Transport Centre, Arabia Taxi, China State Construction Engineering Corporation (Middle East) LLC, Dutco Construction Company LLC, Günal Construction, Metro Taxi, Trapeze Group, and iNet Company.



2026 Global Public Transport Summit

In 2026, Dubai is set to host the world's premier event dedicated to the advancement of public transport—the UITP Global Public Transport Summit. This occasion will mark Dubai's second hosting of this prestigious event, having previously hosted the 59th session in 2011. As the premier global event in the transportation sector, it will bring together over 1900 members from 100 countries, including agency heads, legislators, developers, operators, and manufacturers, to explore forward-looking solutions for public transit. The summit is expected to attract over 15,000 attendees, emphasizing its importance and global reach in the transportation industry.



Key Topics Addressed

The 5th edition of the UITP MENA Congress & Exhibition covered a wide array of critical topics. Discussion covered the application of artificial intelligence, the promotion of green mobility and alternative energy sources, the development of adaptable infrastructure, the use of big data for urban planning, improving the perception of public transportation, and enhancing living standards. Additionally, there was a focus on sharing expertise and best practices internationally to further the shared ambition of achieving sustainable urban transit, among many other significant transport-related global topics.





Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.