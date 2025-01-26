Al Tayer: Commercial Transport Sector Sees 34% Surge in Operating Companies in 2024

• Dubai Commercial & Logistics Land Transport Strategy 2030 targets doubling the sector’s direct contribution to AED 16.8 billion

• 12,100 companies now operate in Dubai’s Commercial Transport Sector

• 400,000 vehicles registered in the Commercial and Logistics Transport Sector, reflecting a 31% growth from 2023

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors at the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), announced that Dubai’s Commercial Transport Sector, overseen by the RTA, had achieved exceptional performance indicators in 2024. The number of companies operating in the sector surged from 9,000 to 12,100, reflecting an impressive 34% growth compared to 2023. Similarly, the number of registered vehicles in the Commercial and Logistics Transport Sector increased by over 100,000, bringing the total to more than 400,000 vehicles- a 31% rise compared to the previous year.

Commenting on the results, Al Tayer said, “These achievements are the result of RTA’s adoption of the highest international practices, improvements made to the commercial licensing services, and the establishment of a robust regulatory and governance structure for the transport and rental activities. They also reflect the impact of strategic collaborations with key partners and the implementation of initiatives targeting car rental services and broader projects across the sector.”

He explained: "These efforts align with the leadership’s vision to position Dubai as a global hub for finance, business, and economy. They also illustrate the implementation of the objectives of Dubai Commercial & Logistics Land Transport Strategy 2030 aimed to double the sector’s direct contribution to the emirate’s economy to AED16.8 billion, increase technology adoption within the sector’s infrastructure by 75%, reduce carbon emissions by 30%, and improve operational efficiency by 10%."

Al Tayer further stated: "The Commercial Transport Sector is a cornerstone of Dubai’s economic and commercial framework, playing a vital role in advancing the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aspires to position Dubai among the world’s top three economic cities. The sector drives economic growth in the emirate and ensures the smooth flow of goods as well as the global supply chains. It also boosts Dubai’s global reputation and competitiveness, while fostering positive social impacts across various industries."

Commercial Transport Strategy

Dubai Commercial & Logistics Land Transport Strategy 2030 was launched in collaboration with strategic partners and private companies in the commercial transport business. It aims to enhance the sector’s competitiveness to match that of developed nations by focusing on three key objectives: cost-effectiveness, measured through total cost per kilometre; the adoption of modern technologies in infrastructure and reducing the average fleet age; and improving safety and security by lowering the sector’s annual incident fatalities.

The strategy aligns with RTA’s strategic goals by removing barriers to business operations, streamlining regulations and requirements, modernising the fleet with zero-emission vehicles, supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the market, and accelerating the sector’s adoption of advanced technologies to facilitate future transport modes.

17 Projects

Dubai Commercial & Logistics Land Transport Strategy 2030 outlines 17 projects designed to support the sector's growth and strengthen its competitiveness. These initiatives emphasise the use of electronic markets and platforms, the integration of data and technology, the operation of modern, high-performance vehicles, and the promotion of innovative approaches and future technologies.

