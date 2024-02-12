Al Tayer inaugurates ‘Future of Mobility Forum’ at WGS24

Mattar Al Tayer, Commissioner- General for Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Well-Being Pillar, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai, inaugurated the 'Future of Mobility Forum' hosted by the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2024 in collaboration with RTA and the UP Summit.

“The inspiring vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai is the key driver of Dubai's success in delivering a unique global model. His Highness has set up and led a specialised task force to realise the city's visionary goals. Through the strategic integration of advanced technologies and clear governmental support for innovation, Dubai has surmounted numerous challenges,” said Al Tayer.

“The significance of the Future of Mobility Forum at the World Governments Summit is accentuated by its alignment with global trends towards achieving sustainable solutions. The discussions in the forum will be crucial in shaping future policies and strategies of the industry, serving as a catalyst for transformative change. By convening industry experts, policymakers, and financial leaders, the forum aims to foster collaboration towards a more connected, sustainable, and efficient future for transportation worldwide,” he commented.

Al Tayer highlighted Dubai's global leadership in adopting a proactive approach to testing and implementing modern technologies and setting a model for embracing and promoting innovation across various fields, particularly in transportation.

He said, “The future of cities is intertwined with the future of mobility. This forum sets the agenda for shaping the solutions, strategies, regulations and infrastructure that will enable a shift in how people and goods flow around urban areas. Dubai, as one of the world’s most future-ready, innovative cities is the ideal platform from which to explore the future of mobility. We hope governments and municipalities around the world will take great inspiration from our experiences, as we also seek to learn from others.”

Al Tayer highlighted the foresight of Dubai’s leadership in anticipating global trends in digital transformation and artificial intelligence. He noted that in 2016, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Dubai Strategy for Self-Driving Transport to transition 25% of trips to self-driving modes by 2030.

“This strategic initiative is projected to yield an estimated saving of AED 22 billion while improving the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of Dubai's transport network. Moreover, the city is committed to a strategy of achieving zero carbon emissions by 2050, which involves an expansion of the use of electric and hydrogen vehicles in the public transport fleet. These efforts underscore Dubai's dedication to providing innovative and sustainable solutions for a greener transportation system,” noted Al Tayer.

Al Tayer commented, “Dubai’s proactive stance towards embracing and experimenting with cutting-edge technologies reflects the emirate's forward-thinking mindset. We recognise the importance of positioning Dubai as a leader in implementing advanced transportation solutions as well as developing supportive legislation such as laws regulating the testing and operation of autonomous vehicles. This framework facilitated the first demo of the Chevrolet Bolt electric autonomous vehicle in Dubai, making the city the first outside the United States operate such vehicles. RTA’s adoption of artificial intelligence and big data technologies in traffic management systems has enhanced traffic flow, reduced congestion, and improved the efficiency of mass transport. In fact, the punctuality of Dubai Metro trips has reached 99.7%,” he added.

Dubai is becoming an innovation sandbox and a leading city in adopting innovative mobility solutions. RTA has organised three editions of the Dubai World Congress and Challenge for Self-Driving Transport, attracting widespread participation from experts, innovators, and investors in the field of advanced mobility. RTA has also forged strategic partnerships with companies and entities, launching new self-driving delivery services in collaboration with Careem and Talabat. Moreover, RTA launched the world's first self-driving abra (ferry) in 2023 as well as the world's first aerial taxi flight trial in 2017.

More than 4,000 participants from the public and private sectors will participate in 110 interactive sessions at WGS24, including 200 speakers from 80 international, regional and intergovernmental organisations including the UN, the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, the World Health Organisation, the International Atomic Energy Agency and the Arab League. It will also welcome eight Nobel prize winners, and provide a platform for 23 ministerial meetings in the presence of more than 300 ministers. In partnership with a select group of knowledge partners, the Summit will launch more than 25 strategic reports, focusing on the most important practices and trends in vital sectors.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.