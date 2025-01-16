Alabbar: Dubai is the greatest city on earth, thanks to its visionary leadership

His Excellency Mohamed Alabbar, Founder of Emaar and Noon, Chairman of Eagle Hills, stated that Dubai has emerged as the greatest city in the world to live and work in, owing to the achievements made possible by its visionary leadership. He commended the rulers' dedication to selecting, training, and empowering human capital with the tools essential for modern life.

The statement was made during Alabbar’s keynote address at the opening session of the 10th Dubai International Project Management Forum (DIPMF), held at Madinat Jumeirah under the theme 'Sustainable Future.'"

Alabbar remarked: “The inspiring leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has transformed Dubai into a dynamic city capable of continuous development and positive change. With sound decision-making and a spirit of calculated risk-taking, every action taken during challenging times has served the greater good and advanced the nation.”

The event is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, from 13 to 16 January 2025.

Alabbar continued, “The ability to enact continuous change and drive rapid developments anywhere and at any time requires skilled teams who believe in progress, demonstrate harmony in their collective efforts, and exhibit unwavering dedication and tireless commitment.”

The Founder of Emaar and Noon, Chairman of Eagle Hills, highlighted that the success of Emaar and Noon is built on a foundation of clear vision and objectives, a relentless commitment to excellence, and the careful selection of talented individuals who value, respect, and dedicate themselves to their work.



