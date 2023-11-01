Alef Education highlights role of AI, climate education at GESS Dubai

Alef Education, a UAE-based global leader in education technology, emphasised the critical role of climate education and artificial intelligence (AI) in shaping the learning landscape of children at the Global Educational Supplies and Solutions (GESS) conference, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 30th October to 1st November, 2023.

Alef Education also received the Judges Commendation Award at the GESS Education Awards in special recognition of its contribution as an e-learning provider. This appreciation underscores the company’s commitment to offering innovative solutions that provide personalised learning experiences and data-driven insights.

Themed Shaping the Future of Education, the conference focused on evolving educational needs among students and educators in the GCC region. The participation of Alef Education at the event took on even more significance, as the company is a strategic partner of the UAE Ministry of Education in the upcoming COP28, which will be held later this month at Expo City in Dubai.

Geoffrey Alphonso, CEO of Alef Education, said, “At Alef Education, we recognise the central role of a comprehensive climate change and AI-based education system in shaping the future of education. Our participation in GESS Dubai 2023 is to highlight the importance of equipping the younger generation with the knowledge and tools necessary to address the challenges of climate change while preparing them for employment demands ahead. We are committed to creating a dynamic learning environment that promotes innovation, inclusion, and sustainability.”

As part of its exhibition, Alef Education divided its pavilion into three zones to highlight different objectives. Zone one featured an immersive experience on climate change and the Alef Metaverse, where a VR setup provided participants with an immersive and educational experience. Zone two featured a thought leadership stage with insights into AI-driven solutions such as the Alef AI Tutor and GPTeach, as well as discussions on Arabic language measurement, climate change, and data-driven pedagogy. Zone three featured a variety of the company's solutions, including the Alef Platform, Abjadiyat, Arabits, and Alef Pathways.

The event featured sessions hosted by Alef Education, where industry experts from the company spoke, including Richard Brooker, Lead Data Scientist; Sarath Chandran, Senior Machine Learning Manager; Malak Obeid, Head of Product Development; Xin Miao, Lead Researcher; Fouad Shammary, NLP Engineer; Colin Penfold, Head of English Medium; Ahmed Moorsy, Machine Learning Engineer; and Theodor Marinesco, Data Scientist. The sessions underscored the transformative impact of AI in education and the importance of fostering contemporary skills.

