All UAE Institutions are committed to protect constitutional, legal rights of citizens, residents & visitors: UAE Attorney-General

Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, UAE Attorney-General, has affirmed that all institutions are committed to respect and protect the constitutional and legal rights of every citizen, resident and visitor on the UAE territory.

In a statement today, the UAE Attorney-General said that all measures taken by security entities and agencies in the UAE are carried out in accordance with UAE laws, under the supervision of the Public Prosecution in its capacity as the representative of society, including monitoring and recording of conversations, telephones and correspondences, when there is evidence of a violation to the law, and only carried out upon the exclusive approval of the Attorney-General.

Dr. Al Shamsi noted that these procedures are carried out in compatibility with the rules stated by the Constitution and laws, and under the full supervision of the competent judicial authority.

He added that any violation of these applicable rules in the course of their enforcement would result in accountability and severe punishment, to protect the individuals’ freedoms and basic human rights in the UAE.

