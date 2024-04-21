Allocating a number on the "WhatsApp" application to receive support requests from Dubai citizens affected by the recent weather conditions.

Omar Hamad Bushahab, CEO of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment and Chairman of the Committee for the Care of the Affected in Dubai due to the recent "Hadeer" depression witnessed by the state, confirmed that the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, to enhance the efficiency and speed of response of all relevant authorities in the Dubai government and to enhance their readiness to deal with the repercussions of the exceptional weather conditions, have had the most significant impact in finding urgent solutions according to a precise study of the field situation in various affected areas in the Emirate.

He said that, under the directives of His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai and under the supervision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Committee for Emergency and Disaster Management, a committee has been established to study all requests from affected citizens and determine how to address them, giving priority to maintaining all their damaged homes and rehabilitating them. A number (0583009000) has been allocated on the "WhatsApp" application to receive support requests from affected citizens.

Omar Bushahab added that the Committee for the Care of the Affected in Dubai, comprising representatives from the Community Development Authority in Dubai, Dubai Municipality, Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Department of Economic Development and Tourism, and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, will focus its mission on receiving all requests from citizens affected by the rains for processing, working to enhance safety measures and provide necessary assistance, according to the emergency response mechanism for reports received from the affected and determining how to address them, with priority given to maintaining all the homes of affected citizens and rehabilitating them, to ensure the accelerated return of life to normal in all areas of the Emirate.

He added that the Committee for the Care of the Affected in Dubai will immediately commence its work through an exceptional approach and a comprehensive system, with full cooperation and coordination between the various relevant authorities in Dubai to begin implementing action plans and harnessing all possible resources to provide all possible support to the affected citizens.

It is worth mentioning that His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has also directed the "Dubai Land Department" and the "Real Estate Regulatory Authority" to coordinate with real estate developers and companies managing residential complexes in Dubai to ensure the return to normalcy for all areas under their jurisdiction in the Emirate in the coming days. These entities have affirmed their commitment to providing a range of services to the affected without any additional fees, including: providing alternative accommodation for the affected, providing food supplies to affected residents in residential complexes, providing sterilization and pest control services, providing security services for residential buildings, coordinating to facilitate the return of residents to their property units, providing internal cleaning services, as well as following up on any damages occurring within the insurance period, and assisting in assessing risks and damages within the real estate units.

Source: Al-Bayan newspaper

