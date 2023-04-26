An official announcement by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre on the Emirates Lunar Mission "Rashid Rover"

Post the ispace announcement regarding the unsuccessful landing of HAKUTO-R Mission 1, Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre commends the remarkable efforts of the mission partner ispace, who tirelessly worked towards the goal of landing safely on the lunar surface.

While the Rashid Rover and other payloads onboard the lander did not get the chance to continue on their respective missions, the team at MBRSC is still proud of the achievements, including developing a rover and becoming the first Emirati and Arab lunar mission to enter the Moon's orbit.

We thank the French space agency, CNES, for their scientific and technical contribution throughout the mission. We also appreciate the support of our local and international partners and the invaluable insights gained in the process.

After getting this close to the Moon, the MBRSC team is inspired and believes that greater accomplishments are yet to come in our pursuit of space exploration.

