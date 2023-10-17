Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy National Institute for Oriental Languages and Civilizations sign MoU to strengthen collaboration in diplomacy

The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Institute for Oriental Languages and Civilizations (INALCO), a prestigious French academic institution, to strengthen collaboration in diplomacy.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director General of AGDA, and Philippe Advani, President of Inalco Foundation, during a ceremony held at the UAE Embassy in Paris with Hend Mana Al Otaiba Ambassador of UAE to France, present during the signing.

Under this partnership, AGDA and INALCO will collaborate in various key areas. They will combine their research capabilities, working together on joint research initiatives aimed at advancing the comprehension of diplomacy and international relations, as well as devising innovative solutions to address global challenges. Additionally, AGDA and INALCO will jointly design and offer training programs, equipping students with the essential skills and knowledge necessary for success in their future careers. Furthermore, the two institutions will foster knowledge sharing through collaborative publications, conferences, and seminars, thus facilitating the exchange of expertise, and encouraging diplomatic collaboration on a global scale. This agreement reinforces AGDA’s role in nurturing skilled diplomats and provides a platform for collaboration and intercultural understanding that will help train the next generation of diplomats.

