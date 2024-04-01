Applications open for Hamdan bin Mohammed Scholarship Programme

Applications are now open for the first year of the Hamdan bin Mohammed Scholarship Programme, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority announced.

The pioneering initiative, launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, is part of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 with an endowment of AED 1.1 billion. The initiative will provide 100 scholarships annually to Emirati students who are accepted to top universities around the world.

The scholarship is open to outstanding Emirati students who have graduated from public and private schools in the UAE, and will cover tuition, living expenses, and travel costs.

Her Excellency Aisha Miran, Director General of KHDA said: “The Hamdan bin Mohammed Scholarship Programme reflects the wise vision of our leadership to support the ambition of young Emiratis and enhance their competitiveness in various future specialisations. The scholarships provide an opportunity for our outstanding students to join the best universities and graduate as future leaders who will contribute to strengthening Dubai's leading position globally and making it one of the best cities in the world to live and work.”

“I encourage all young Emiratis to pursue their dreams of contributing to the growth of our nation and make the most of this opportunity by applying for this prestigious scholarship.”

H.E. Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director-General of Digital Dubai: “The Hamdan bin Mohammed Scholarship Programme stands as a pivotal initiative that underscores our leadership’s keenness at nurturing national competencies as fundamental to Dubai’s sustainable progress. Digital Dubai is proud to be an active partner in this endeavor providing advanced infrastructure and digital enablers. These resources empower developing integrated digital experiences and allow our government partners to launch leading initiatives aimed at elevating Dubai’s rankings on globally competitive indexes.

“Our support for this initiative holds significant weight as it pertains to education and building the capabilities of the next generation. This contribution aligns with our mandate as the main enabler of digital transformation in Dubai, and we will continue to work closely with our partners in government and private sector entities to provide efficient and secure digital channels and solutions for all sectors that meet and cater to the different needs of all customers and partners.” Al Mansoori added

Applications for the 2024-25 academic year will remain open from April 1-30, 2024.

The scholarship is open to Emirati students who have completed high school during the 2022-23 and 2023-24 academic years. Citizens must hold a family book from Dubai and should not have received any other scholarship offers.

Eligible students can apply through the “Emirati” section on the Dubai Now app.



More information on the Hamdan bin Mohammed Scholarship Programme and the eligibility criteria is available at this link.

