April climate summary in the UAE

The National Center of Meteorology published a summary of the climatic features for the month of April in the United Arab Emirates as follows:

This month is considered one of the months of the first transition period (spring), this period characterized by rapid change and variation of atmospheric pressure, thus leading to rapid changes of weather conditions.

The apparent movement of sun continue to move north towards the cancer orbit ,where daytime gradually increases in the northern hemisphere and air temperature increases gradually over most parts of the country while mean air temperatures increase with 3-5 degrees during this month compared to March.



During this month the effect of Siberian high pressure weakens, while The region is affected by the passage of extensions of Lowe pressure in the upper, and surface from west to east, such as a extinction of low pressure of the Red Sea trough or trough from the east, and if these depressions deepen, the amount of clouds increases on some areas with the chances of rainfall.



Humidity decreases slightly during this month with compare to March especially during second half of the month. With chances of fog/mist formation during first half of the month over scattered parts of the country while the frequency of occurrences of fog/Mist decrease during second half of April.



Climatic statistics:

Air temperature:

Mean air temperature ranging between 25 and 29 ° C.

Mean Maximum air temperature ranging between 32 and 36 ° C

Mean Minimum air temperature ranging between 20 and 23 ° C.

Highest maximum temperature reached 46.9°c at AlRuwais in 2012

Lowest Minimum air temperature fell to 5.0 °c at Jabal Jais in 2013.

Wind:

Mean wind speed 13 km/h.

The highest winds of 121.3 (km / h) at Jabal Hafeet in 2013

Highest wind gust (km/h) 137 at Al Ain Airport in 2003

Relative Humidity:

Mean relative humidity 43%

Mean maximum relative humidity ranging between 62 % to 82 %.

Mean minimum relative humidity ranging between 17 % to 28 %.



Fog:

In the 2015, March showed the highest frequency of fog with 11 occasions of fog and 4 misty days.



Rain

The highest amount of rain recorded during this month was 247.4 mm in Wadi shahah in 2019

