Arab League, GCC: Trump’s proposal on Gaza rejected by Palestinians, Arab states, international community

Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, and Jasem Al Budaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), reiterated that the proposal to “transfer” or “displace” the people of Gaza is “unacceptable to Palestinians, Arab states, and the international community.”

Their statements came during the “State of the Arab World” session at the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2025, taking place in Dubai until 13th February under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments.’

Aboul Gheit cautioned that the ongoing pressure from US President Donald Trump’s on Gazans and the Arab states could plunge the Middle East into a new cycle of conflict, obstructing the conflict resolution and the pursuit of a two-state solution.

He said the Arab Peace Initiative, advocating for a Palestinian state in exchange for peace with Israel, will be reintroduced at the upcoming emergency Arab summit in Cairo on February 27.

Aboul Gheit stressed the Arab world’s capability to rebuild Gaza without displacing its people, in cooperation with international partners, through a multi-phase plan implemented over several years.

“Relocating Gaza’s population is not only an injustice to the Palestinian people but also a denial of their legitimate right to their land and self-determination,” added Aboul Gheit, emphasising that the Arab World has resisted this notion for nearly a century and will not give up.

He criticised the US approach, arguing that attempting to resolve the conflict by displacing Palestinians from Gaza would only escalate tensions and extend the conflict beyond Gaza and Israel.

“There must be a settlement between Palestine and Israel that ensures peaceful coexistence and integration within a regional economic framework, but with the establishment of a Palestinian state,” he said.

Al Budaiwi reiterated the Arab and international rejection of the “Trump deal” for Gaza, stressing that it cannot displace Palestinians.

He called for the reintroduction of the Arab Peace Initiative and renewed efforts to mobilise Western support for it.

“The term ‘deal’ is not new to Trump, but the core principles of the Palestinian issue, especially the right to establish a Palestinian state, remain steadfast,” said Al Budaiwi.

While appreciating Gulf-American relations, Al Budaiwi emphasised that no solution can be imposed by force and raised the crucial question of how the Arab world should respond to the situation.

This year’s summit, which kicked off on Feb. 11 in Dubai, convenes over 30 heads of state and government, more than 80 international and regional organisations and 140 government delegations. Its agenda features 21 global forums exploring major future trends and transformations, over 200 interactive sessions with more than 300 prominent speakers—including presidents, ministers, experts, thought leaders, and decision-makers—and over 30 ministerial meetings and roundtables attended by more than 400 ministers. The Summit will also publish 30 strategic reports in partnership with its international knowledge partners.

Under the theme “Shaping Future Governments”, the summit will continue until 13th February.

