Arab Media Summit 2025: Global gathering of influential media leaders

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, and the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, the Arab Media Summit 2025 will begin on 26 May at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Organised by the Dubai Press Club from 26-28 May, the event will bring together senior government officials, media executives, thought leaders, and influential content creators from the Arab region and beyond.

This year’s edition of the Summit will feature an impressive lineup of prominent personalities including Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, His Eminence Dr. Ahmed El-Tayeb; Nawaf Salam, Lebanese Prime Minister; and Asaad al-Shibani, Syrian Foreign Minister.

On Day 3 of the Summit, H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), will deliver the keynote address at the Arab Social Media Influencers Summit, exploring the theme of: ‘Media’s Role in the Age of Algorithms’.

The Arab Media Summit will also feature Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President, who will offer insights on the role of social media and emerging digital platforms in shaping effective public communication and supporting strategic priorities.

Reflecting its commitment to advancing regional media dialogue, the Summit features a key panel discussion bringing together Arab Ministers of Information. Participating in the session are Abdul Rahman Al-Mutairi, Minister of Information and Culture of Kuwait, Dr. Ramzan Al Noaimi, Minister of Information of Bahrain; Paul Morcos, Minister of Information of Lebanon; Ahmed Al-Muslimani, Chairman of the National Media Authority of Egypt; Abdullah Al Hamed, Chairman of the UAE’s National Media Office. The session will explore the future of public media and discuss strategies to enhance collaboration with the private media sector in creating a unified and impactful Arab media narrative.

The Summit will also welcome Dr. Ghassan Salameh, Minister of Culture of Lebanon, who will offer insights into the prospects for regional stability, the pathways to achieving it, and the vital role of media in supporting this shared vision.

The Summit will also feature a special session with prominent media personality Piers Morgan.

On this occasion, Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Chairperson of the Dubai Press Club, said that the Arab Media Summit comes at a time of rapid geopolitical, economic, and technological changes. She noted that the event serves as a valuable platform to examine these changes and to consider how the media can respond effectively while ensuring the public stays well-informed.

She added that the Summit plays a key role in fostering collaboration between the media and vital sectors that shape everyday life in the Arab world, emphasising that the strong presence of senior officials and thought leaders reflects growing confidence in Dubai’s position as a driving force for media development and impactful discourse in the region.

Al Marri underlined the need for a collective Arab effort and strategic vision to address the complex challenges facing the media today, particularly in light of rapid technological transformation. She noted that the summit plays a pivotal role in inspiring fresh thinking, fostering collaboration, and launching initiatives that can significantly influence the future of Arab media.

The Arab Media Summit features a range of flagship initiatives, including the Arab Media Forum, the Arab Youth Media Forum, the Arab Media Award, Ibda’a- the Arab Youth Media Award, and the Arab Social Media Influencers Summit and Award.

