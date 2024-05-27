Arab Youth Media Forum: Staying true to national identity is what drives progress of nations, says Nasser bin Hamad

Session was held as part of the first day of the Arab Media Summit 2024 in the presence of Ahmed bin Mohammed

Defining and preserving national identity is crucial for every country, serving as a compass that guides nations in the right direction, His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His Majesty the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, Kingdom of Bahrain, told audiences at the second edition of the Arab Youth Media Forum, held on Monday, Day 1 of the Arab Media Summit 2024. The summit is being held from 27-29 May at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

During a plenary session held in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, Shaikh Nasser said that national identity serves as the cornerstone of societies and should take precedence above all else.

Also attending the session were His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and Member of the Dubai Council, His Highness Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Incorporated, along with other ministers and dignitaries.

During the session, moderated by presenter Faisal Al Agel, HH Shaikh Nasser said Arab nations have a rich history and have recorded numerous achievements. “While we honour and study our past, we do not dwell in it; instead, we set our sights on the future,” he said while reiterating the importance of focusing on national identity and adhering to Arab values and principles.

“We must maintain our national identity while remaining open to the world. Our wise leadership demonstrates care and foresight in planning for the well-being of future generations. As citizens, it is our responsibility to uphold our principles, values, and traditions, while also embracing growth through education, exploration, and experience—all while remaining grounded in our national identity,” he said.

He further said that here have been societies that embraced identities that are not true to their character but ultimately failed. It is essential to safeguard societies, especially children, by ensuring they adhere to core Arab values and instill the right principles.

He also noted that youth are now acknowledged as pivotal contributors and indispensable components of a nation’s achievements.

In response to a question regarding the importance of youth learning from older generations, Shaikh Nasser highlighted the value of examining the past to glean lessons and experiences from our ancestors.

He said that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, set a unique example for driving modernisation and empowering youth.

During the session, HH Shaikh Nasser also noted the easy access to information that youth enjoy in this era. He said that it is crucial to empower young people with new technological tools to navigate the massive shifts the world is seeing, and propel students to pursue excellence.

In discussions about developing future generations, he underscored the significance of investing in education. He emphasised that youth constitute the real wealth of nations and investing in them is vital in a region where they represent 60 percent of the population. Focusing on their education and well-being fosters positive outcomes for nations and ensure a prosperous future for the region.

Shaikh Nasser also talked about the spirit of determination and the importance of teamwork in achieving success. He also touched on how youth should give back to their countries.

