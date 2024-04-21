"Arad" Initiates Allocating Residential Complex for Those Affected by the Low Pressure System in Sharjah

Arad Real Estate Development Company, in collaboration with the Sharjah Social Services Department, has provided the "Nest" complex in the "Al Jadah" area within an integrated community in one place to accommodate those affected by the weather conditions witnessed by the country.

The accommodation of the affected individuals comes according to a well-planned action plan and stages coordinated with all relevant parties, following procedures and measures suitable for various segments of society, especially children, the elderly, and persons with disabilities.

This came during the meeting held on Sunday in Al Jadah city, attended by: His Excellency Ahmed Al Meel, Director of the Social Services Department, Hessa Al Hammadi, Director of Community Solidarity Department, and Khaled Al Abdouli, Director of Rashid Oasis Center, along with the management of the residential complex for Arad Company.

Arad's initiative in providing residential complex for those affected by the weather conditions highlights the role of the private sector in social responsibility and humanitarian work in such circumstances. The meeting emphasized the role of every institution or company capable of providing support according to its fields and capabilities, making social responsibility more fruitful and comprehensive, and increasing the chances of accelerating assistance to everyone.

Arad Real Estate Development Company reiterated its strong commitment to supporting the community and enhancing sustainability through a series of immediate measures to assist affected families and individuals in close cooperation with local authorities and institutions to strengthen the safety net that protects the community and supports its progress and prosperity in facing crises.

Arad pointed out that this cooperation comes within the framework of activating the role of social responsibility between the governmental and private sectors to serve and assist those affected by the weather conditions, as the private sector is a strategic partner and an integral part of the fabric of society, playing a vital role in supporting the efforts of the government sector by providing various forms of support and assistance to accelerate the recovery process and return to normal life after crises.

