Arada partners SSSD to shelter people affected by weather

Arada Real Estate Development Company, in cooperation with the Sharjah Social Services Department, has allocated the “Nest” complex in the “Aljada” area to shelter 3,000 people affected by the recent weather conditions in the country within an integrated community in one place.

Arada and the Social Services Department are working to provide for all the needs of those affected to secure decent living conditions until they are able to return to their homes.

According to the action plan, the affected people will be transferred in stages in coordination with all concerned stakeholders. Procedures and measures will be taken that are appropriate for various groups of society, especially children, the elderly, and people with disabilities.

This came in a meeting held today, Sunday, in Aljada City, in the presence of Ahmed Al-Mail, Director of the Social Services Department in Sharjah, Hessa Muhammad Al-Hammadi, Director of the Community Cohesion Department, and Khaled Al-Abdouli, Director of the Wahat Al-Rushd Centre.

The Arada initiative to provide housing for those affected by the weather situation highlights the role of the private sector in humanitarian work and community service in the current circumstances.

The meeting emphasised the role of every institution and company capable of providing support according to their capabilities and field, which makes social responsibility more integrated and effective and increases the chances of accelerating assistance to everyone affected.

Arada Real Estate Development Company reaffirmed its firm commitment to supporting the community and enhancing sustainability through a series of immediate measures to help the affected families and individuals, in close cooperation with the relevant authorities and institutions in the Emirate to strengthen the safety net that protects society and supports its progress and prosperity in the face of crises.

Arada representatives pointed out that the cooperation initiative comes within the framework of activating the role of social responsibility between the government and private sectors to serve and assist those affected by the weather situation, as the private sector is a strategic partner and an integral part of the fabric of society and plays a vital role in supporting the efforts of the government sector by providing various forms of support and assistance to accelerate the recovery process and return to normalcy after crises.

