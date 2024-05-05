Armed Forces unification strengthens nation: Hamdan bin Mohammed

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, highlighted the importance of the Unification of the Armed Forces in providing strength to the UAE. He emphasised that this strength serves as a deterrent to anyone considering interfering with the country's capabilities or undermining the progress of its people.

Sheikh Hamdan noted that maintaining full readiness and staying highly prepared in a world filled with crises and conflicts are essential for the effective functioning of the armed forces. He made these remarks to mark the 48th Armed Forces Unification Day, celebrated annually on the 5th of May.

Sheikh Hamdan said that since the unification of the armed forces almost five decades ago, they have earned a commendable reputation and promoted understanding, coexistence, and peace worldwide. Additionally, they have offered significant humanitarian aid and support to sisterly and friendly nations during times of disasters, crises, wars, and conflicts.

Following is H.H. Sheikh Hamdan's speech marking the occasion:

‘’Today, the UAE celebrates the 48th anniversary of the unification of its Armed Forces. It is a precious anniversary in which we remember the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the contributions he and the Founding Leaders made to consolidate the foundations of unity, strengthen the pillars of the union, and confirm the components of a common destiny. This is a step that gave our country the factors of strength and resolute to defend its gains and accomplishments.

The historic and inspiring step and the wise decision taken by the Founding Fathers on 6th May 1976, to unify the UAE Armed Forces under one command, had a profound impact on consolidating the foundations of the strength of our armed forces and the solidarity of its valiant members, and in enhancing its ability to defend the homeland and its achievements, preserve its security and protect its gains, so that the flag of the nation fly high in the sky with pride and dignity.

And today, after 48 years since the unification decision, we look with pride and admiration at the contributions of the valiant members of our armed forces, as they write the most wonderful epics of sacrifice, dedication, and devotion to serving the nation. We salute, congratulate, and thank them all for their efforts to advance our military institutions and develop their defensive and technological strategies and capabilities, so that they remain, with the support of our wise leadership and a protective fortress that preserves the nation's pride, dignity, and sovereignty.

As we commemorate the anniversary of the unification of the armed forces this year, the UAE has been blessed with a prestigious global stature in various fields. It has made great strides in modernising its armed forces and equipping them with Emirati human cadres, the best qualitative defence and armament capabilities, to keep pace with the advanced and rapid technological developments in this field, realising that full readiness and maintaining the highest levels of preparedness in a world fraught with crises and conflicts have become fundamental requirements in the working mechanism of our armed forces.

Since unification nearly five decades ago, the UAE Armed Forces have proudly gained a remarkable reputation and have spread the message of understanding, coexistence, and peace around the world, with their generous provision of humanitarian support and assistance to all sisterly and friendly nations, whether during disasters and crises or during wars and conflicts. This is done with the support and guidance of our wise leadership, which believes that security and peace lead to development, progress, and prosperity.

We emphasise the importance of the successes and achievements that our armed forces have made and continue to make on all levels and in various fields. We extend our deepest gratitude and appreciation to all those who have worked and continue to work under their banner, from commanders and officers to non-commissioned officers and soldiers, for the sake of the nation's pride and raising its flag.

On this precious occasion, we remember with all loyalty and appreciation the sacrifices of the martyrs of the nation, the brave heroes of our armed forces, who sacrificed their precious souls for the sake of their homeland, preserving its gains and affirming the foundations of its sovereignty. We pray to Allah Almighty to rest their soul in paradise.

In conclusion, I extend my warmest congratulations and greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and the Supreme Council Members, Their Highnesses the Rulers of the Emirates; Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers; Emirati, our valiant armed forces members and various institutions in the country on this glorious national occasion. I pray to Almighty Allah to preserve our country and grant it the blessing of security and safety.

