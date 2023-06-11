Artificial Intelligence Office organises AI-Enabled Entrepreneurs conference in collaboration with NVIDIA

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to adopt generative artificial intelligence technologies and conduct studies to explore this promising field, the Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Office, in collaboration with NVIDIA, organised the "AI-Enabled Entrepreneurs" conference.

The conference aimed to introduce the latest innovations and developments in the fields of Generative Artificial Intelligence, Metaverses and robotics, and highlight the "NVIDIA Inception" programme.

The conference further celebrated the success stories of start-up companies, their contributions, and experiences to inspire entrepreneurs globally to benefit from them in developing solutions based on future technological fields.

Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, confirmed the importance of strengthening cooperation and partnerships between governments and leading institutions in the technology field, to design innovative solutions to the critical challenges and empower entrepreneurs and start-ups thereby harnessing their full potential for the betterment of individuals and societies.

Omar Sultan Al Olama highlighted the impact of these initiatives to reinforce the endeavors of the UAE government, along with governments worldwide, in empowering entrepreneurs through the adoption of cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies and generative AI tools. By leveraging advanced technology and emerging innovations, the aim is to develop optimal solutions that harness the potentials of artificial intelligence for the enhancement of societal wellbeing, ultimately paving the way for a more prosperous future for generations to come.

“The UAE is one of the leading countries for startup innovation,” said Marc Domenech, regional director Enterprise, META Region, at NVIDIA. “NVIDIA is committed to nurturing innovation across industries. We’re looking forward to collaborating with the UAE Government and the AI Office to expand NVIDIA’s Inception programme in the country.”

The conference also highlighted NVIDIA Inception, a global programme that nurtures cutting-edge startups, bringing together member companies along with NVIDIA experts to discuss how to enable application- and product-level innovation using technology from companies like OpenAI and InstaDeep. Inception includes more than 60 startups in the UAE and more than 14,000 around the world.

The conference also discussed the benefits of Inception as part of a session with programme members.

Panelists included Hussein Al-Natsheh, CTO of Beyond Limits; Yakov Livshtis, founder of Meta Dialog Software; and Ayman Alashkar, founder and CEO of Overwrite.ai.

NVIDIA Inception serves as a catalyst for startups, helping to facilitate their rapid progress and growth. Through engaging presentations and impactful demos, the programme amplifies the advantages and fosters a comprehensive comprehension of harnessing the potential of artificial intelligence. This, in turn, propels the growth and development of startups, enabling them to flourish and prosper.

The conference additionally featured captivating presentations explaining Inception’s objectives and ideas, alongside invaluable networking sessions with seasoned experts.

Furthermore, NVIDIA Inception gives members access to the latest technologies, NVIDIA experts, and opportunities with venture capitalists.

