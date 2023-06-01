Attorney- General of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi receives Attorney-General of Switzerland

His Excellency Ali Mohammed Alblooshi, Attorney- General of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, received in his office yesterday, Stefan Blatler, Attorney -General of Switzerland, Massimo Badji, Ambassador of Switzerland to the UAE, and the accompanying delegation.

The meeting discussed Opportunities for cooperation between the Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution Office and the Swiss Public Prosecution Office, and the ways to support efforts to develop the services provided.

Counselor Ali Alblooshi stressed the keenness of the Public Prosecution in Abu Dhabi to develop partnerships with various prosecution bodies at the international level, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, Head of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, through enhancing joint work with international partners and consolidating presence in the global judicial arena.

The two sides highlighted the significance of direct communication between the judicial authorities to simplify procedures, follow up on requests of judicial assistance and extradition. They also shed light on the importance of concluding judicial agreements and exchanging relevant experiences.

The meeting reviewed the advanced procedures adopted by the Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution Office, and their role in facilitating access to justice and preserving rights, especially with the implementation of an integrated system to complete all procedural steps remotely, in light of the digital transformation in various transactions, while maintaining the highest standards of quality and excellence.

At the end of the meeting, the Swiss delegation praised the advanced level of services in the Abu Dhabi Prosecution, which is comparable to the best international services, expressing its interest in exchanging experiences and knowledge between the two sides, which will be reflected in the quality of performance and the improvement of the prosecution work system.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.