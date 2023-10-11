Awqaf Dubai Receives AED 25M from Shbha for “Bunyan Al Khair”

The Endowments and Minors’ Trust Foundation (Awqaf Dubai) received a financial contribution of AED 25 million from the Sobha Realty Group in support of the “Bunyan Al Khair” initiative.

Spearheaded by Awqaf Dubai, in collaboration with the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) and Emarat Al Youm, the initiative aims to raise AED 35 million to construct 22 charitable buildings. The proceeds from buildings will support low-income citizens, needy families, and humanitarian cases that meet Awqaf’s housing service requirements.

Secretary-General of Awqaf Dubai His Excellency Ali Al Mutawa praised Sobha’s generous contribution to the “Bunyan Al Khair”, saying, “This is a humanitarian gesture that reflects solidarity among establishments of the Emirati community in helping initiatives to achieve stability for families.”

His Excellency also appreciated the involvement of the Dubai Land Department, represented by the Real Estate Regulatory Agency, in assisting sustainable humanitarian work as well as serving the community and meeting its needs by advising real estate companies to take part in endowment activity.

“Bunyan Al Khair is one of the essential national and community initiatives that support housing and provide assistance to unfortunate families to which the requirements of housing service apply. The initiative’s doors are open to the public to join,” Al Mutawa stated.

His Excellency underscored Awqaf Dubai’s unwavering commitment to initiating charitable projects and humanitarian initiatives, both independently and in collaboration with other stakeholders. Their primary goal is to assist those in need, particularly low-income families, by alleviating their financial burdens, including outstanding payments and late fees. This commitment aligns with the Foundation's dedication to supporting individuals whose cases have been thoroughly reviewed in cooperation with relevant authorities.

PNC Menon, Chairman of Sobha Realty said: “It is an honour for us at Sobha Realty to be a part of such noble and inspirational initiative, which resonates with our dedication to giving back to the community. ‘Bunyan Al-Khair’ is a reflection of our mutual objective of establishing sustainable and inclusive living spaces. This partnership signifies a key milestone in our continuous pursuit of comprehensive solutions for community development. The initiative stands as a testament to the transformative potential of collaborations in addressing societal challenges and ensuring a prosperous future for everyone.”

Mona Bousamra, Editor-in-Chief of Emarat Al Youm, stressed the significance of the Bunyan Al Khair initiative as it provides housing for low-income citizens who meet the housing requirements in Dubai.

She mentioned that this is one of the most important community initiatives launched at the local media level, appreciating the role of the MBRHE and Awqaf Dubai in the success of the initiative.

“Sobha’s contribution of AED 25 million symbolizes the great interaction with the campaign and indicates that Bunyan Al Khair will achieve its goals in record time,” Bu Samra added.

She pointed out that “Emarat Al Youm’s content focuses on local affairs and societal issues, in addition to adopting several initiatives that translate the leadership’s policy into humanitarian charitable activities. The initiative is consistent with our approach to supporting humanitarian initiatives and stimulating the spirit of social responsibility in institutions.”

She urged institutions wishing to donate to contact Emarat Al Youm via the hotline number (050-2630666).

