Bahrain welcomes success of UAE mediation efforts in securing new Russia-Ukraine prisoner exchange
The UAE has contributed to the release of 8,537 prisoners through 27 mediation efforts since the outbreak of the Ukraine crisisWAM
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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the exchange as a positive and constructive humanitarian step that supports de-escalation efforts and enhances prospects for a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine crisis. File photograph
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