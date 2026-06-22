Beyond the crisis: UAE’s focus is on creating the future, says Ali Al Nuaimi at Emirati Media Forum

UAE

'Our leaders do not think like other leaders in the region. They have creative, pre-emptive thinking;: Dr Ali Al Nuaimi

Speaking during a session titled ‘Beyond the crisis: The next chapter’, Dr Al Nuaimi said that the UAE’s approach has always differed from much of the region, because it focuses on creating the future rather than waiting for it. Picture: Dennis Mallari

Dubai: The UAE’s strength lies not in reacting to crises, but in refusing to be defined by them, Dr Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee at the UAE Federal National Council, said during the second session of the Emirati Media Forum held today.

Speaking during a session titled ‘Beyond the crisis: The next chapter’, Dr Al Nuaimi said that the UAE’s approach has always differed from much of the region, because it focuses on creating the future rather than waiting for it.

“In the UAE, we don’t think of crises. When you think of the crisis, you will live in the crisis and stay eternally in that,” he said.

Referring to recent regional tensions, he added: “What happened recently with 40 days of war, it is not our crisis. This is the approach others take, and we should not fall into it.”

While acknowledging that the Middle East can be a volatile region, Dr Al Nuaimi said that the fragility could be seen around the region but not in the UAE.

“Yes, the Middle East is a fragile region because of leaders who do not have the vision or boldness to take decisions. We were surprised with the position of certain countries – those who would accept aggression that would infringe their stability and affect their sovereignty. This is something we cannot accept,” he said.

He commented on how one of the first messages of the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was stressing on the independence of our national decision and sovereignty.

“Our leaders do not think like other leaders in the region. They have creative, pre-emptive thinking,” he said.

He cited how the UAE has been the first country in the world with a Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and a university for AI, adding: “People talk about it, but we act.”

Dr Al Nuaimi also challenged media professionals to move beyond simply reporting events and instead ask deeper questions. Referring to the example of the recent MoU signed between the US and Iran, he said: “The most important question is not what was in the agreement, but what was not included.” He urged journalists to analyse information and go beyond what is mentioned in press conferences.

“What is mentioned in a press conference is what you are allowed to know,” he said.

Speaking about the UAE’s role regionally and internationally, he added: “We are not competing with others or excluding others. We are focussing on our interests and providing a model for the whole world, not just the region. We are proud of this model. We do not want to be a dominant power, but to create a better future for our people and our children, and it is very much related to building a stable and prosperous region.”

Stressing on the importance of the national media as a bridge between the people and the leadership, Dr Al Nuaimi said: “We want each and every one of you to be pioneers, telling our stories to the world.”