Board of Trustees of the Dubai Community Contributions Establishment holds its first meeting

The Board of Trustees of the Dubai Community Contributions Establishment held its first meeting, chaired by Her Excellency Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of Dubai’s Community Development Authority (CDA).

The meeting, held at the Community Development Authority in Dubai, discussed the key objectives of the Establishment and its role in advancing community development in Dubai. It also discussed ways to promote community participation and enhance the contributions of both the public and private sector, as well as individuals in charitable works and philanthropy.

Her Excellency Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid highlighted the vital role of the Establishment in uniting the efforts of public and private sector entities and individuals to enhance community development in Dubai. She emphasised the importance of fostering solidarity and cooperation among all members of society to provide critical support to the most vulnerable groups, while also advancing the emirate's efforts to institutionalise humanitarian work.

“Under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the follow up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the emirate has set an example for the world in addressing community needs. Through innovative initiatives and proactive programmes, Dubai has enhanced partnerships between the public and private sectors, fostering sustainable humanitarian efforts and ongoing community development,” Her Excellency said.

Buhumaid also highlighted the important role of the Establishment in supporting the city's efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

During the meeting, members of the Board of Trustees also reflected on the Establishment’s commitment to encouraging the participation of both public and private sector entities, along with citizens and businesspeople, in supporting humanitarian causes in the emirate.

In February 2024, HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issued directives to launch the ‘Jood’ platform, a centralised hub designed to promote and strengthen social and humanitarian initiatives across Dubai.

Aligned with the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, the platform aims to foster a sense of solidarity among community members and enhance social responsibility in charitable giving. It adheres to sound policies for managing donation funds, following global best practices. The initiative supports Dubai’s commitment to strengthening social cohesion and nurturing a culture of community participation, ultimately improving the quality of life for all residents.

The ‘Jood’ platform serves as an innovative channel for empowering community activities in Dubai. It also serves as a facilitator for institutions, companies, and individuals, streamlining and institutionalising contributions to sustainable community projects. The platform focuses on critical areas such as education, health, and social care, providing integrated and secure payment solutions, including electronic payments and bank transfers.

The meeting follows the issuance of a Decree by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, establishing the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Community Contributions Establishment, chaired by Her Excellency Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid.

The meeting was attended by the Vice Chair of the Board, His Excellency Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Director General of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, as well as the Board members, including: His Excellency Ali Al-Mutawa, Secretary-General of the Endowments and Minors' Trust Foundation in Dubai; His Excellency Mohammad Abdulrazzaq, CEO at Emirates NBD Capital LTD; His Excellency Omar Hamad Abdullah Hamad Bu Shehab, CEO of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment; His Excellency Saleh Abdullah Lootah, Managing Director of Al Islami Foods and Founding Member of Souq Extra LLC; Her Excellency Dr. Amina Al Rostamani, Executive Board Member and Chief Operating Officer of the AW Rostamani Group.

