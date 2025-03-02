Brand Dubai and Ferjan Dubai launch the ‘Dubai’s Best Decorated Ramadan Homes’ competition

Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, and Ferjan Dubai have announced the launch of the ‘Dubai’s Best Decorated Ramadan Homes’ competition, inviting households in Dubai to showcase their creativity by adorning their homes with festive decorations and lighting throughout the Holy Month.

With generous prizes on offer, including AED100,000 for the first-place winner, AED60,000 for second place, and AED40,000 for third, the competition encourages families to celebrate the spirit of Ramadan by beautifully decorating their homes. Apart from the top three prizes, seven participants will win Umrah trips for two.

The competition aligns with the ‘Year of the Community’, reinforcing cultural heritage, fostering a deeper sense of connection within society, and ensuring that traditions are preserved in meaningful ways for current and future generations.

"Dubai is a city that thrives on the creativity and innovation of its community, with festive celebrations playing a key role in bringing people together,” said Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai. “True to the essence of Ramadan, this competition offers a unique opportunity for families to not only celebrate their traditions but also engage with the wider community and create memorable experiences. By transforming their homes with festive decorations and lights, residents contribute to a collective celebration that extends beyond their doorsteps, strengthening social bonds in the city."

Submission guidelines

• The competition is open to Dubai residents only.

• Home facades must be decorated with lights and other decorations. The #RamadanInDubai logo can be incorporated into the decorations.

• Videos should creatively showcase the decorations while reflecting the theme of the ‘Year of the Community’.

• Entries must be uploaded as an Instagram Reel on the contestant’s public Instagram account.

• Tag @branddubai and @ferjan.dubai in the Instagram Reel post.

• The official hashtag #Dubai’s_Best_Decorated_Ramadan_Homes_2025 should be included in the post.

• The deadline for submissions is 21 March.

A judging panel will evaluate the most visually striking and innovative submissions. To ensure fair representation and encourage widespread participation, no two winners will be from the same neighbourhood in Dubai.

Strengthening community bonds

Ferjan Dubai, recognised for its role in fostering community-driven initiatives, views the competition as an opportunity to strengthen neighbourhood ties. Aliya Al Shamlan, CEO of Ferjan Dubai, said: "This competition is a wonderful way to bring neighbourhoods to life during Ramadan, encouraging families to take part in a citywide celebration. With 2025 declared as the Year of the Community, we want to highlight the role of traditions in strengthening the social fabric of Dubai. Decorating homes is more than just a festive gesture, it’s a way for residents to express their identity and creativity, take pride in their surroundings, and contribute to an atmosphere of joy that extends across the city."

Sarah Merdas, member of the #RamadanInDubai campaign team, said: "This initiative celebrates the creativity and community spirit that make Ramadan in Dubai so special. It’s an opportunity for residents to showcase their traditions while contributing to the festive atmosphere that brings neighbourhoods together. By participating, families not only add to the city’s visual charm but also create lasting memories that strengthen community bonds."

Now in its second year, the #RamadanInDubai campaign, led by Brand Dubai in collaboration with government and private sector partners, seeks to enhance Dubai’s festive atmosphere, and promote cultural celebrations throughout the Holy Month.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.