Brand Dubai launches ‘Most Beautiful Photo and Video Reel in Hatta’ competition

Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, announced the launch of the "Most Beautiful Photo and Video Reel in Hatta" contest in collaboration with Hamdan International Photography Award (HIPA) and as part of the inaugural Hatta Festival campaign that celebrates Hatta region as a vibrant culture, sports and family entertainment in the heart of Dubai’s picturesque mountain region.



The Hatta Festival campaign was announced by Brand Dubai in partnership with the Supreme Committee Overseeing Hatta Development.



The competition aims to encourage Hatta Festival visitors to document happy moments with their families, unique natural places, activities and tourist attractions in Hatta region, which is one of the most visited destinations in the world.



On this occasion, Ali Bin Thalith, Secretary General of Hamdan International Photography Award (HIPA) highlighted the growing social influence of visual media in all fields and its importance in the success of events.



He said: "We are pleased to partner with Brand Dubai, the creative arm of Dubai Government Media Office, to launch the Most Beautiful Photo and Video Reel in Hatta competition, to emphasize the importance of the opportunity for everyone to harness the power of visual storytelling to drive positive change, focusing on the beauty of Hatta region, its heritage and deep-rooted history."



Bin Thalith added: "Our previous experiences and partnerships with various entities have proven that such events and competitions are beneficial to all parties. Photographers get a chance to win and gain exposure, and the sponsoring entity gains a library of visual assets, and at HIPA we play our role in providing the means for enhancing reach and promotion of the visual assets."



In turn, Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai said: "We are happy to cooperate with the Hamdan International Photography Award (HIPA) to shed light on the beauties of Hatta region and various activities and events held in the area as part of the 'Hatta Festival'.



Al Suwaidi said: "The competition provides a unique opportunity for professionals and amateurs to compete photographically in documenting these aspects through their creative lenses, providing a platform where festival visitors' artistic touch tell their stories during their visit to Hatta, with an emphasis on the pivotal role of photography in preserving these beautiful moments and immortalizing them."



Al Suwaidi noted that the competition will remain open to festival visitors until December 31st, coinciding with the end of Hatta Festival activities, and cash prizes will be awarded to the winners of Best Photo and Best Video Reel.



Competition Terms



Participation is open to all categories, and those interested in winning must first take a photo or video and then upload it to their personal Instagram account, making sure to first follow @HIPAAE and @BrandDubai accounts and then use #Hattafestival_HIPA to tag HIPA and Brand Dubai accounts on Instagram.



Contestants can submit any number of photos, as for the most beautiful video contest, the "Reel" video must be between 30-60 seconds. Participants can also re-share a previous photo or video on their accounts using the above hashtag.



Daily Activities



It is worth mentioning that the Hatta Festival opens its doors daily from 3 pm until 9 pm on weekdays, and from 10 am until 10 pm on weekends (Saturday and Sunday), where visitors can enjoy traditional performances, magical light shows, and savour the finest Emirati cuisine among Hatta's mountains, historical and archaeological sites, in addition to dozens of cultural, sports and entertainment activities.



Dubai Destinations Campaign



#DubaiDestinations is a campaign launched by Dubai Media Council under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, in cooperation with a large group of government and semi-government departments, institutions and private sector entities in Dubai with participation from Dubai's creative community.



#DubaiDestinations kicks off its new winter season organized by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, to provide citizens, residents and visitors with information enabling them to embark on a unique winter vacation in Dubai. The campaign aims to promote Dubai's major attractions, including events and activities during the winter season, to acquaint Dubai community and visitors from inside and outside the country with various locations and destinations that can be visited during the coming months. The current season of Dubai Destinations offers an opportunity to learn about the best tourism and entertainment experiences in Dubai during the winter.

