Brand Dubai showcases culinary creativity of 10 homegrown businesses from its ‘Proudly from Dubai’ network at Arab Media Summit 2024

A total of 10 restaurants and cafes are showcasing their best-selling dishes, desserts, and popular coffee blends at the event

Amidst the bustling atmosphere of the Arab Media Summit 2024, which commenced today at the Dubai World Trade Centre, homegrown restaurants and cafes are offering a unique gastronomic experience to guests.

As part of its efforts to empower entrepreneurs and raise their visibility, Brand Dubai has dedicated a platform to showcase the creative culinary concepts of unique Dubai-based businesses from its ‘Proudly from Dubai’ network. An initiative launched by Brand Dubai, ‘Proudly from Dubai’ highlights the success stories of businesses born and initiated in Dubai and tells the story of innovation and creativity shaping Dubai’s business and entrepreneurial culture.

The Arab Media Summit, the Middle East’s largest media thought leadership platform, serves as the umbrella for the Arab Youth Media Forum, the Arab Media Forum, the Arab Media Award, and the Arab Social Media Influencers Award.

A total of 10 restaurants and cafes have brought their best-selling dishes, desserts, and popular coffee blends to showcase at the event. From savoury snacks to delectable treats, the various foods have been crafted to provide a delightful culinary experience for all guests.

Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, highlighted, “Our recent collaboration with restaurants and cafes from our ‘Proudly from Dubai’ network at the region’s largest media gathering is a testament to Brand Dubai’s commitment to raising the visibility of Dubai-based businesses and supporting their growth journey. This culinary showcase not only celebrates Dubai's vibrant food scene but also reflects the city's entrepreneurial journey, where local businesses have flourished and diversified to cater to diverse tastes and preferences. It serves as a testament to Dubai's dynamic spirit of innovation and its thriving culinary landscape. Attendees will be able to sample the diverse and distinctive cuisines offered by F&B outlets during the summit.”

Stepping into the limelight is 'Two Miles Coffee’, which is treating attendees to an array of meticulously crafted coffee beverages and matcha, artfully tailored to cater to a spectrum of tastes. Meanwhile, 'More Matcha’ café is serving a variety of beverages and delightful sweets, contributing to the culinary delights of the event. Additionally, 'Mara Restaurant and Lounge' is offering attendees bites from various cuisines from around the world. Joining the culinary lineup is also 'Another One Restaurant and Cafe', celebrated for its culinary expertise in blending quality, creativity, and a diverse range of flavours.

Also participating in this gastronomic celebration at the Arab Media Forum, 'Plain' café is presenting a selection of hot and cold beverages, complemented by an extensive menu featuring snacks and desserts that promise to indulge every palate. 'Dining Boutique' is offering a fusion of European and Mediterranean-inspired dishes, skillfully prepared using locally sourced ingredients by master chefs.

Additionally, 'Lea Café' is offering AMF guests the chance to enjoy a variety of invigorating coffee blends and chilled beverages. ‘Sadeem Specialty Coffee’ is serving an array of international desserts, paired with a diverse range of hot and cold coffee blends. ‘Sillage’ café is showcasing its unique coffee collection at the forum, featuring a variety that promises to please any coffee enthusiast. ‘FIX’ restaurant will be serving a selection of delicious bites, offering a variety of flavourful options designed to satisfy diverse tastes.

The culinary showcase effectively highlights the success stories of entrepreneurs within the 'Proudly from Dubai' network and showcases Dubai as a global economic hub that fosters entrepreneurship and provides a nurturing environment for the growth of various businesses.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.