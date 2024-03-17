Breaking Barriers: Maryam Bunfour Spearheads Renewable Energy and Building Efficiency Initiatives at Dubai Police

Engineer Maryam Bunfour has become the first female specialist in the field of renewable energy investment and building efficiency improvement at Dubai Police. She joined the General Department of Logistics Support in 2019, immediately after graduating from the University of Sharjah with a Renewable and Sustainable Energy Engineering degree.

Today, Engineer Bunfour holds the position of Director of the Energy Efficiency Improvement Projects Portfolio for Dubai Police buildings, both administratively and executively. This role is part of one of the force's most significant and largest strategic projects, involving a distinguished team of young engineers specialized in renewable energy and building management.

His Excellency Major General Ali Ghanem, Assistant Commandant for Logistics and Community Happiness Affairs, stated that under the guidance of His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief, Dubai Police is committed to enhancing the role of Emirati women and showcasing their capabilities in various fields. Consequently, the force focuses on attracting exceptional human resources and leveraging its capabilities to invest in the youth's energy and innovations.

Ghanem affirmed that environmental security is crucial to Dubai Police's objectives. This commitment was evident in the sustainable projects announced by Dubai Police at their pavilion during the COP28 conference. These projects include solar energy initiatives and building development, underscoring Dubai Police's commitment to adopting sustainable policies and practices aligned with strategic directions towards a sustainable green future.

Engineer Maryam explained that the project portfolio includes three projects: "The first is focused on retrofitting Dubai Police buildings to improve energy consumption and efficiency. The second project involves investing in solar energy, specifically installing solar panels on building rooftops and car park shades, integrating renewable and non-renewable energy sources in buildings towards supporting sustainable development goals. The third project entails applying the first two projects and obtaining LEED certification for green buildings, implementing best practices in sustainable construction and renewable energy."



Concerning professional training and practical exercises for the team in the United States, Engineer Maryam and her team, including Second Lieutenant Engineer Abdullah Faisal Al Makhait, Head of Energy Rationalisation Section; Engineer Amal Rashid Al Qasim, Deputy Director of the first project; and Engineer Anam Ghazi Abu Shurkh, Deputy Director of the second project, visited Johnson Controls Research and Development Centre in the U.S., where they explored best practices, equipment, and operational mechanisms, and learned about energy management systems that will be integrated into buildings for efficient performance monitoring in the coming years.

Engineer Maryam added that these projects aim to enhance building performance and rehabilitation to ensure minimal energy consumption with higher efficiency through various device and building management system modifications.

"These efforts are intended to yield positive economic and environmental outcomes, and they are being implemented across all Dubai Police buildings," she said.

After joining Dubai Police immediately post-graduation, Engineer Maryam Bunfour worked in the Energy Rationalisation Section of the Environment, Health, and Safety Public Administration. She achieved several accomplishments, including receiving an intellectual property certificate for research in waste-to-energy conversion in 2021 and winning the General Director's Award for Best Specialist Civil Staff at the General Department of Logistic Support level.

Engineer Bunfour was a board member of the Dubai Police Scientists Council between 2020 and 2022 and participated in several sports championships representing Dubai Police, including the Sheikha Hind Women's Sports Tournament in 2022 and 2023 and the Gov Games in 2023.

