BREAKING: UAE President directs monthly allowance of 50% of basic salary for imams, muezzins

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has directed the provision of a monthly financial allowance equivalent to 50 percent of the basic salary for all mosque staff, including imams and muezzins working under the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments (GAIAE).

Dr. Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of GAIAE, said that this allowance provided under the follow-up and support of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, will be automatically included in the monthly salary.

He further noted that this initiative is a gesture of appreciation from His Highness the President towards the imams of mosques and muezzins, who diligently uphold a conducive environment of worship and serenity, adhering to the highest standards of quality.

Al Darei conveyed his gratitude to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan for their unwavering support and concern for mosque workers, as well as their support of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments in fulfilling its religious and communal responsibilities.

