Britannia Global Markets Announces Cancellation of its CMA Commodities Brokerage License Linked to DGCX Membership

Paid ad - Pursuant to Article 3-9(2) of the Capital Market Authority (CMA) Regulations as to Listing and Trading of Commodities Contracts, this notice is to announce to all interested parties that Britannia Global Markets has cancelled its CMA Commodities Brokerage license No. 607143 linked to its membership of Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange (DGCX).

Should any Client or any other party have any claims to recover from Britannia Global Markets, Level 29, 52 Lime Street, London EC3M 7AF United Kingdom, they must do so within 30 days by contacting at bgm@britannia.com or +44 (0) 20 3093 9005.