Bur Dubai Police Station Records Zero Traffic-related Deaths in 2023

The Bur Dubai Police Station recorded no traffic-related deaths in the jurisdiction area during the first half of this year, compared to nine traffic-related deaths recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.

His Excellency Major General Dr. Abdul Quddoos Abdul Razzaq Al Obaidly, Assistant Commandant for Excellence and Pioneering Affairs, has emphasized that Bur Dubai Police Station has consistently been and continues to be an exemplary model of an advanced and progressive police station in terms of its security strategies. He added, "It stands out as one of the key police stations that have generated numerous initiatives, ideas, programs, and security projects. These endeavors aim to strengthen public safety, serve the community, ensure their happiness, and enhance their overall quality of life."



Maj. Gen. Al Obaidly made these remarks during an annual inspection visit to the Bur Dubai Police Station. He was accompanied by H.E Major General Dr. Tariq Tahlak, Director of Naif Police Station and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Police Stations; H.E Major General Abdullah Khadem Suroor Al Maasem, Director of Bur Dubai Police Station, and Colonel Ahmed Mohamed Al Muhairi, Deputy Director of Inspection and Control, alongside several senior officers.



Strategic Indicators

Maj. Gen. Al Obaidly was briefed on the strategic indicators of Bur Dubai Police Station, specifically regarding security coverage. The Station achieved an outstanding 100% officer-on-duty presence rate at reported incidents, successfully meeting the target. Additionally, the Station accomplished an impressive response time of two minutes and five seconds for emergency cases.

Additionally, he reviewed the achievements of Bur Dubai Police Station's security team, which included conducting person and vehicle checks, monitoring abandoned vehicles, and executing other tasks. These efforts significantly contributed to fostering a sense of security and safety among residents.

Traffic Records

Maj. Gen. Al Obaidly commended the remarkable and essential role of the Traffic Records Section, highlighting their outstanding efforts that led to the Bur Dubai Police Station achieving a significant milestone in 2023 with a zero fatality rate on public roads. He acknowledged the team's continuous dedication to raising awareness, effective coordination with different departments and partners, and meticulous planning. These factors contributed to the significant reduction of fatalities within Bur Dubai's jurisdiction area.

Furthermore, he reviewed the Station's role in engaging with partners from various government and private entities, which aimed to address the Station's observations and recommendations derived from several analytical studies based on statistics, figures, and extensive field experience within their jurisdictional areas. These endeavors resulted in implementing numerous adjustments with partners and yielding commendable traffic outcomes. For instance, the number of fatalities on Al Badaa Street decreased from four in 2022 to zero in 2023. Additionally, the Station's traffic campaigns played a pivotal role in achieving a 39% reduction in accident fatalities in 2023, which included sudden deviation, maintaining safe distances, A day without accident, e-scooters, modified vehicles, and addressing abandoned vehicles. These campaigns benefitted approximately 15,000 individuals in the Bur Dubai area.

Achievements

Maj. Gen. Al Obaidly was also informed about the outstanding results achieved by the Station in 2023. These achievements included maintaining a remarkable record of zero traffic reports against anonymous individuals for the past six years and securing the top rank among police stations for employee training. Furthermore, the Station registered three intellectual property patents, showcasing its commitment to innovation. Additionally, the employee satisfaction rate increased to an impressive 96.3%.

Victim Support

Maj. Gen. Al Obaidly also commended the efforts of the Victim Communication Team at the Station. He praised their exceptional performance in achieving a 100% on the 'communication rate with victims' index, both in criminal and traffic cases, within seven working days throughout 2023. This achievement was consistent with the previous year, 2022, showcasing the team's high professionalism and ongoing commitment to fulfilling their objectives.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.