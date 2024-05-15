Burjeel Holdings Excels at Nafis Award, Secures Three First Places for Emirati Talent Development

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil received the award presented to Burjeel in the large-sized entities category, while two Emirati employees received awards in the individuals category and three received recognitions

Abu Dhabi: In a significant stride towards nurturing Emirati talent within the healthcare sector, Burjeel Holdings has clinched three prestigious awards during the second cycle of the Nafis Award. The accolades reflect the healthcare Group’s concerted efforts to bolster the participation of Emirati nationals in the healthcare workforce.

The Nafis Award, an initiative launched as part of the ‘Projects of the 50’ agenda, aims to enhance the competitiveness of Emirati human resources and empower them to occupy jobs in the private sector. The Award was launched under the patronage and guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, Chairman of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council.

During a ceremony held in Abu Dhabi, the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council announced the names of the national winners in the individual category during the second cycle of the Nafis Award. Thirty citizens employed in the private and banking sectors secured the top three positions across ten fields of work.

Clinching Three Awards

Burjeel Holdings has distinguished itself by securing three awards, underscoring the Group’s unwavering dedication to empowering Emiratis and creating avenues for their career advancement within the healthcare industry. Burjeel won the award in the large-sized entities category, and it was received by Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, the Group’s Founder and Chairman, during the ceremony. In the individuals category, Prof. Humaid Al Shamsi, Director of Oncology Services, Burjeel Holdings, and Dr. Mariam Al Suwaidi, Consultant Dermatology, Burjeel Day Surgery Center, Al Reem Island, secured first place.

Aysha Al Mahri, Deputy CEO of Burjeel Medical City; Naser Al Riyami, Chief Operating Officer of Projects at Burjeel Holdings; and Sara Al Katheeri, Nutritionist at Burjeel Medical City, also received recognition.

Speaking on the achievement, Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil remarked, “We are honored to receive these prestigious awards, which underscore our commitment to nurturing local expertise and empowering Emiratis in the private sector. We’ve witnessed a remarkable surge in Emirati professionals across diverse departments and hierarchical levels within Burjeel Holdings, with hundreds of UAE nationals contributing to our workforce. This uptick underscores our dedication to cultivating local talent and facilitating avenues for career advancement within the healthcare sector.”

Empowering Emiratis in Healthcare

The Nafis program has been instrumental in facilitating Burjeel Holdings’ endeavors to amplify Emirati involvement in healthcare careers. The success at the Nafis Award highlights Burjeel Holdings’ dedication to excellence in Emirati healthcare participation. Through a series of workshops and training initiatives conducted in collaboration with the Nafis program, the Group has actively nurtured a culture of continuous learning and growth among Emirati healthcare professionals. Furthermore, Burjeel Holdings has bolstered its commitment to nurturing local talent through comprehensive training initiatives in collaboration with esteemed academic institutions like Fatima College of Health Sciences, Higher College of Technology, and United Arab Emirates University. The Group has offered structured programs encompassing internships and developmental schemes for students to gain hands-on experience. Additionally, from December 2023 to April 2024, the Group sponsored 70 students across all Burjeel units by collaborating with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

“We are proud to receive this prestigious award, which is a reflection of the dedication and hard work of our team at Burjeel Holdings. We extend our gratitude to the visionary leadership of the UAE, whose unwavering support and guidance continue to inspire us. As Emiratis, our goal is to wholeheartedly contribute to realizing the ambitious vision set forth by our leaders, and this recognition reaffirms our commitment to advancing the nation’s prosperity and excellence,” said Prof. Humaid Al Shamsi.

Burjeel Holdings currently employs a total of 485 UAE nationals, comprising doctors, nurses, allied healthcare professionals, and administrative staff.

