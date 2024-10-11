Cabinet approves UAE’s stance on AI Policy to reinforce its global leadership in technology

Initiative to support international integration in addressing technological challenges

The UAE Cabinet, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has approved the country’s official stance on artificial intelligence (AI) policy internationally.

Developed jointly by the Office of the Assistant Foreign Minister for Advanced Science and Technology and the Office of the Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, the policy represents a strategic step within the UAE's comprehensive foreign policy framework, designed to tackle the complex challenges presented by AI on the global stage.

HE Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, emphasized that the UAE government plays a key role in shaping global AI governance frameworks and international policies, by proactively contributing to multilateral platforms dedicated to establishing an effective and responsible AI sector.

“The UAE has become a significant player in the global governance of artificial intelligence, actively contributing to international policy discussions and helping define the standards and frameworks that will shape the future of AI,” Al Olama said.

He added that this policy is set to strengthen the UAE’s global leadership in AI, ensuring that technological advancements go hand in hand with improving the well-being of society.

Meanwhile, HE Omran Sharaf, Assistant Foreign Minister for Advanced Science and Technology, said that adopting such policies would boost the UAE’s position as a leader in the development and utilization of AI, enhancing trust with its strategic partners.

Sharaf added, "By aligning the country’s foreign policy with global artificial intelligence standards, we enable local stakeholders, including private enterprises, research institutions, and others, to tackle the challenges of artificial intelligence on an international scale."

The AI policy is built on six core principles: advancement, cooperation, community, ethics, sustainability, and security, demonstrating a commitment to ensuring that AI development in the UAE aligns with ethical, social, and environmental priorities.

Additionally, the policy seeks to utilize AI to drive economic diversification and innovation, while encouraging the development of high-impact technological solutions.

The UAE's position includes five foreign policies on artificial intelligence:

Participating in international AI forums to shape the development and use of this technology through future standards and guidelines.

Advocating transparency and built-in checkpoints within AI tools, enabling governments to enforce ethical standards and implement accountability measures.

Supporting the establishment of international alliances for governing, securing, and developing AI systems.

Supporting the establishment of global alliances to govern, secure, and advance AI systems.

Supporting the implementation of international regulations that hold countries accountable for developing AI tools that could cause harm or destabilization, while ensuring AI security, privacy protection, and data safety.

Encouraging responsible use of AI applications through joint research and development initiatives aimed at promoting peace and stability both regionally and globally.

