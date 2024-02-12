Commander-in-Chief of Civil Defence checks readiness of centres to deal with prevailing weather condition

Major General Dr. Jassim Mohammed Al Marzouqi, Commander-in-Chief of the Civil Defence at the Ministry of Interior, inspected a number of affiliated centres as part of a field visit to determine the extent of their readiness and the preparations of their cadres to deal with any emergency that may arise as a result of the prevailing weather condition in the country.

The visit included the civil defence departments in Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah.

