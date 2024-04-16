Continued Remote Work for Sharjah Government Employees Tomorrow, Wednesday

The Sharjah Human Resources Department has announced the continuation of remote work for all employees of Sharjah government departments, authorities, and institutions tomorrow, Wednesday, April 17, due to the weather conditions in the country. This excludes positions that require employees to be present at the workplace.

The decision is made to ensure public safety, amidst the heightened state of alert and readiness to face the consequences of the weather conditions, while monitoring its developments and continuing the necessary measures to provide essential services.

