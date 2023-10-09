Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi attends wedding of Theyab bin Khalifa bin Sultan Al Nahyan

His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has attended a wedding reception hosted by His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain, for the marriage of Sheikh Theyab bin Khalifa bin Sultan Al Nahyan to the daughter of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan.

His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated the newlyweds and their families and wished them a happy and prosperous married life.



Several senior officials and family members also attended the reception, which was held today at the Majlis Al Bateen in Abu Dhabi.

