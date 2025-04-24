Danube Group opens another majestic mosque in National Industries Park

Marking a momentous milestone in its legacy of community service and spiritual development, Danube Group has officially inaugurated a landmark mosque at National Industries Park (NIP) – the first and only mosque in the area. This new religious and communal space reaffirms Danube’s unwavering commitment to supporting infrastructure that nurtures unity, faith, and social harmony.

Spanning a total area of approximately 7,000 square meters, the newly inaugurated mosque has been meticulously designed to accommodate over 2,000 worshippers, including indoors and in the outdoor prayer area. It also features designated parking for over 50 vehicles, ensuring accessibility and convenience for the community it serves.

The inauguration ceremony was held in the honorable presence of His Excellency Eng. Marwan bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Land Department His Excellency Mr. Ahmed darwish al muhairi, General Manager, Islamic Affairs & Charitable Activities, Abdullah al hashmi, COO, Parks & Zones, DP World GCC, Abdulla Belhoul Chief Executive Officer of TECOM Group along with Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group; Adel Sajan, Group Managing Director; senior Danube officials, family members, and respected community figures. The event was a celebration of faith, philanthropy, and forward-thinking leadership.

This mosque is the first under Danube Group’s AED 50 million commitment to constructing mosques across the UAE—a pledge made in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai. The initiative exemplifies the Group’s mission to contribute to the country’s spiritual and social well-being.

Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group, commented:

“The inauguration of this mosque at National Industries Park is a proud and spiritual milestone for us. It’s more than a place of worship—it’s a testament to our deep-rooted values of inclusivity, unity, and giving back to the community. We aim to create spaces that inspire peace, togetherness, and purpose.”

This latest project follows the success of the Majestic Mosque in Dubai Studio City, also developed by Danube Group, which was built at a cost of AED 15.56 million. The Majestic Mosque has since become a vital spiritual and social anchor for its community. The new mosque at NIP is expected to uphold the same standard of excellence, accessibility, and inclusiveness.

In addition to spiritual projects, Danube Group continues to lead impactful corporate social responsibility efforts. In 2023 alone, the Group pledged AED 10 million to the Mothers’ Endowment Campaign and supported the ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI).

About Danube Group

Established in 1993 by UAE-based entrepreneur Rizwan Sajan, Danube Group is a leading diversified conglomerate headquartered in Dubai. With business verticals across building materials, home décor, real estate, and hospitality, the Group reported USD 2 billion in annual turnover in 2022 and employs over 4,500 people across the GCC and India. Its major divisions include Danube Properties, Danube Home, Danube Building Materials, Alucopanel Middle East, and others.

