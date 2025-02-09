Day Zero of World Governments Summit 2025 kicks off tomorrow

Tomorrow, Monday 10th February, marks Day Zero of the World Governments Summit 2025, which takes place in Dubai and runs until 13th February under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments’.

Day Zero will feature several key forums, including the Arab Fiscal Forum, the Arab Meeting for Young Leaders and the Young Arab Leaders Forum, amidst wide participation from prominent officials, visionaries, decision makers and a host of international organisations.

The 12th edition of the World Governments Summit is seeing record international participation, featuring over 30 heads of state and government, more than 80 international and regional organisations and global institutions, 140 government delegations alongside thought leaders and experts discussing major global trends during more than 200 interactive sessions featuring over 300 global speakers.

The Summit will also host over 30 ministerial meetings and roundtables attended by more than 400 ministers.

The 9th Arab Fiscal Forum, jointly organised by the Arab Monetary Fund (AMF), the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and the Ministry of Finance, will focus on designing efficient and equitable fiscal policies to address debt vulnerabilities and future challenges amid tighter financing constraints. Key topics include subsidy reforms, tax administration, and public sector enterprise reforms.

Speakers at the forum’s opening session include Mohamed Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs in the UAE; Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund; Dr. Fahad Al Turki, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of the Arab Monetary Fund.

Other sessions at the forum, attended by Arab ministers of finance and governors of central banks, will address the Macroeconomic Developments and Implications for Fiscal Position; Options for Fiscal Policy Design in the Face of Mounting Debt Pressures, Fiscal Policy and Climate Resilience, and Revamping Tax Systems for Large Structural Economic Change.

Day Zero will also feature the Arab Meeting for Young Leaders, a shared platform for collaboration between decision-makers and Arab youth, that is characterised by its extensive engagement of youth in all phases, including preparation, implementation, attendance, and participation.

The meeting is hosted in collaboration with the Arab Youth Centre, and is supported by governmental and non-governmental partners, both local and regional, who believed in the idea and trusted the youth.

Sessions at the meeting include Arab Youth Competitiveness Index: Thriving in a Rapidly Changing World, The Vision of the League of Arab States, The Art of Etiquette: An Arab Perspective, The Last Drop of Oil: Seizing Opportunities, Made in the Arab World among others.

The Young Arab Leaders Forum also takes place on Day Zero of the WGS 2025. A dynamic platform dedicated to empowering the next generation of Arab innovators and professionals, this forum focuses on fostering entrepreneurship, leadership, and professional growth by leveraging mentorship programmes, educational initiatives, and insights from prominent Arab leaders to prepare youth for the challenges of tomorrow.

Sessions at the forum will address topics like preparing young leaders for a new world, and the economic state of the Arab world. It will examine the status of Arab leaderships in entrepreneurship, sport, arts and culture among other fields, while discussing the role of young leaders in planning and management at senior leadership positions.

