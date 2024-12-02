December Climate Summary by UAE National Metrology Center

December marks the last month of the autumn season, transitioning to winter with the winter solstice occurring on the 23rd of the month. It is also the start of the meteorological winter, characterized by a notable decrease in mean maximum and minimum air temperatures by 3 to 6 degrees Celsius compared to November.

Weather Patterns in December

The UAE is influenced by an extension of a high-pressure system from the north, accompanied by northwesterly airflow, leading to significant drops in nighttime temperatures, especially in inland and mountainous areas. Additionally, the country experiences westerly upper-air troughs, which contribute to the development of low and medium clouds, often associated with rain and occasional thunderstorms.

Humidity and Fog Formation

Relative humidity increases, particularly during early mornings, as moist and moderate air masses move from the Arabian Gulf toward the UAE. These conditions favor the formation of fog and mist in several areas.

December Climate Statistics

Temperatures

Mean temperature: 17.7°C to 21.8°C.

Mean maximum temperature: 21.7°C to 27.4°C.

Mean minimum temperature: 12.9°C to 17.4°C.

Highest recorded temperature: 37°C in 2016 at Sweihan.

Lowest recorded temperature: -0.7°C in 2004 at Jabal Jais.

Wind

Mean wind speed: 11 km/h.

Highest wind speed: 87 km/h recorded at Makassib in 2019.

Humidity

Mean relative humidity: 63%.

Mean maximum relative humidity: 79% to 90%.

Mean minimum relative humidity: 32% to 49%.

Fog

Highest frequency of fog occurrences: 20 foggy days and 5 misty days in 2014.

Rainfall

Highest recorded rainfall: 208.4 mm at Dhudna in 2006.

December is a transitional month, marking the shift from autumn to winter. The drop in temperatures, increased chances of rain, and frequent fog formations reflect the dynamic nature of the UAE’s climate during this period. These statistics and insights provide valuable guidance for understanding and preparing for weather conditions in the region.

