December Climate Summary by UAE National Metrology Center

- City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
- Dubai 05:26 06:44 12:11 15:09 17:32 18:50
December marks the last month of the autumn season, transitioning to winter with the winter solstice occurring on the 23rd of the month. It is also the start of the meteorological winter, characterized by a notable decrease in mean maximum and minimum air temperatures by 3 to 6 degrees Celsius compared to November.
The UAE is influenced by an extension of a high-pressure system from the north, accompanied by northwesterly airflow, leading to significant drops in nighttime temperatures, especially in inland and mountainous areas. Additionally, the country experiences westerly upper-air troughs, which contribute to the development of low and medium clouds, often associated with rain and occasional thunderstorms.
Relative humidity increases, particularly during early mornings, as moist and moderate air masses move from the Arabian Gulf toward the UAE. These conditions favor the formation of fog and mist in several areas.
Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.